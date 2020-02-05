As Peace Deal Looms, Taliban Tells Fighters to Avoid Enemy Areas, Calls for Self-Defense by Shawn Snow and Diana Stancy Correll - Military Times

As a peace deal looms between the Taliban and the U.S. warring parties in the 18-year long conflict are calling on their forces to be prepared to use self-defense, signaling a potential partial cessation of offensive operations across Afghanistan.

In a statement to its fighters, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, told Taliban forces to be prepared to use self-defense. He also said Taliban fighters were prohibited from going to enemy areas.

The statement from the Taliban appears to indicate the militant group is pausing offensive operations.

“All Mujahideen must adhere to their given duties for the upcoming seven days, must remain defensively alert in case of violation by the opposition and must strictly refrain from entering enemy territory,” Mujahid said in a statement posted to the Taliban’s website…