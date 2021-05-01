Oryx: The Oryx Handbook of Iranian Drones

An excellent open source analysis of Iranian UAV systems, ranging from small tactical platforms to aircraft that appear to be emulating medium-altitude armed UAVs like the U.S. MQ-1 or MQ-9. Another example of the impressive intelligence insights and products that can be derived from open source means. Especially relevent as tensions in the region remain high (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-drill-drone/iran-tests-drones-in-military-exercise-idUSKBN29A1A3).

Full Article: https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2019/09/the-oryx-handbook-of-iranian-drones.html