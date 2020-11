Human Shields and Proportionality: How Legal Experts Defended War Crimes in Sri Lanka by Just Security

New Law Would Let China Coast Guard Use Weapons in South China Sea by Radio Free Asia

Scaling the Counterrorism Return on Investment in Support of Great Power Competition by Lawfare

How Focusing on Non-State Actors Can Change the IHL Narrative by Opinio Juris

Making Waves: Militant Maritime Operations Along Africa’s Eastern Coast by War On The Rocks

US and UK Intelligence and Security Relationship: The Way Forward – Together by RUSI Commentary

Behind China’s threat to support insurgency in India by Asia Times

American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid by Fox News

The case for affirming the independence of the Armenian Republic of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabagh by Intrepid Report

The New Kings of Jihadist Terrorism Azerbaijan and Turkey by Countercurrents.org

Violent criminal groups are eroding Mexico’s authority and claiming more territory by Washington Post

Gangs in lockdown: Impact of Covid-19 restrictions on gangs in east and southern Africa by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime

Fragmentation of armed non-State actors in protracted armed conflicts: Some practical experiences on how to ensure compliance with humanitarian norms by International Review of the Red Cross (IRRC) No. 912

Motive Matters: The Meaning of Attack Under IHL & the Rome Statute by Opinio Juris

Foreign Interference is a Strategy, Not a Tactic by Lawfare

How to Avoid a Violent Election Season by Defense One

An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate by Lawfare

Latin America’s History of Dirty Cops, Ministers and Generals by InSight Crime

Anti-drug alliance tested after U.S. arrest of former Mexican defense chief by Washington Post

Department of Justice Releases Report on its Efforts to Disrupt, Dismantle, and Destroy MS-13 by US Department of Justice

Symposium on Compliance in Armed Conflict: New Avenues to Generate Respect for Humanitarian Norms by Opinio Juris

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead by Just Security

Countering CBRN at Home and Abroad by RUSI Conference Reports

For Baltic Defense, Forget the ‘Forest Brothers’ by War On The Rocks

First ‘Narco-Submarine’ Caught After Crossing the Atlantic by Wall Street Journal

Will Commanders Trust Their New AI Weapons and Tools? by Defense One

Counterinsurgency in the Philippines: An Inside Look at Partner Warfare by Modern War Institute

Russian Hybrid Warfare by Institute for the Study of War

People's Liberation Army Operational Concepts by RAND

A NATO Urban Delaying Strategy for the Baltic States by Jewish Policy Center

A Roundtable Discussion with Three Leading Experts on Urban Warfare by Modern War Institute

Summary of the Irregular Warfare Annex to the National Defense Strategy by US Department of Defense

The Militarisation of Iran’s Presidency: The IRGC and the 2021 Elections by RUSI Commentary

Air Force Wants 'Data Science Ecosystems' to Shorten OODA Loops by Defense One

The Army is shutting down its highly praised Asymmetric Warfare Group by Army Times

Irregular Threat in the littoral by Defense innovation Network

How Organized Crime Networks Are Using Drones to Their Advantage by InSight Crime

The Emerging Risk of Virtual Societal Warfare: Social Manipulation in a Changing Information Environment by RAND

Hostile Social Manipulation, Present Realities and Emerging Trends by RAND

Artificial Intelligence for Medical Evacuation in Great-Power Conflict by War on The Rocks

The Unbalanced Spear by Lawfare

National Strategy for Combating Terrorist and Other Illicit Financing (2020 Strategy) by US Department of the Treasury

Moscow's Mercenary Wars: The Expansion of Russian Private Military Companies by Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS)