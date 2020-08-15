New IFIT Discussion Paper on Negotiating with Criminal Groups in Latin America and the Caribbean

Negotiations with Criminal Groups in Latin America and the Caribbean

A new discussion paper from the Institute for Integrated Transitions (IFIT) looks at negotiating with criminal groups in Latin America and the Caribbean. Small Wars Journal – El Centro Fellow Vanda Felbab-Brown is principal author of the work. "Bargaining with the Devil to Avoid Hell?" details eight case studies: 1) Colombia – Pablo Escobar and the Extraditables; 2) Colombia – Gulf Clan Negotiations; 3) El Salvador – Gang Truce; 4) Honduras – Gang Truce; 5) Haiti – Bargaining with Gangs; 6) Mexico – Territorial Access ; 7) Brazil – Gang Violence in Prisons; 8) Mexico – Territorial Access. It is part of a broader effort to examine negotiations with unconventional armed actors including mafias, gangs networks, and drug cartels.

Read the Full Report or Read the Summary.

Source: Vanda Felbab-Brown, "Bargaining with the Devil to Avoid Hell: A Discussion paper on Negotiations with Criminal Groups in Latin America and the Caribbean." Barcelona: Institute for Integrated Negotiations (IFIT). July 2020, https://www.ifit-transitions.org/publications/major-publications-briefings/bargaining-with-the-devil-to-avoid-hell/bargaining-with-the-devil-to-avoid-hell-a-discussion-paper-on-negotiations-with-crminal-groups-in-latin-america-and-the-caribbean.pdf.