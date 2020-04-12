The Methods and Tactics of Global Terrorism - The International Terrorism Guide Website

An interactive web site from NCTC. Access it HERE

The US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) is pleased to present the International Terrorism Guide Website, a ready reference guide for law enforcement, intelligence, military and security personnel, contingency planners, or citizens concerned about international terrorist threats. This site contains many features across the full range of issues pertaining to international terrorism: technical pages on various threat-related topics, terrorist groups, and wanted terrorists.. Each individual whose picture is portrayed is listed on the US Government’s Rewards for Justice website devoted to international terrorism. The Rewards for Justice program is mandated by federal law (1984 Act to Combat International Terrorism) and is administered by the U.S. Department of State. The Secretary of State authorizes rewards for information that leads to a terrorist that commits an act of terrorism directed against Americans, leads to the locations of a key terrorist leader, or that disrupts terrorism financing. The site also contains a timeline of events relating to international terrorism, including dates that international terrorists may believe are important if planning attacks to commemorate particular events.