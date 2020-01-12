Libya’s Fragile Truce Clouded Further by Fresh Assaults by Taylan Bilgic and Mohammed Abdusamee – Bloomberg

Libya’s internationally recognized government said Sunday that repeated attacks by rival commander Khalifa Haftar have rendered a fragile truce all but meaningless, as the United Nations warned that foreign powers were setting the stage for even more fighting in the OPEC nation.

The Tripoli government said that its forces had repelled an attack by Haftar’s Libyan National Army around 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of the city of Misrata. “We affirm, once again, that we did not start this war, but it is us who will determine its duration and where it ends,” the government said on its official Volcano of Anger Facebook page.

Repeated violations of the truce mean the cease-fire is now no better than the lack of one, it said…