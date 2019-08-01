Kashmir Dispute: Pakistan Downgrades Ties With India – BBC News

The row between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir has deepened with Pakistan's announcement that it was expelling India's top diplomat and suspending trade.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been on lockdown since the Indian government decided on Monday to strip the region of its special constitutional status.

Telephone networks and the internet were cut off on Sunday evening.

Tens of thousands of troops have been patrolling the streets.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan, but they each control only parts of it.

Instances of protest and stone-throwing have been reported despite the communications blackout and a curfew…