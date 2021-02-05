Journal of Advanced Military Studies, Vol 12, No 1. 2021. (Political Warfare and Propaganda)

Access the Journal of Advanced Military Studies, Vol 12, No 1. 2021. HERE
Table of Contents:
POLITICAL WARFARE AND PROPAGANDA
Political Warfare and Propaganda: An Introduction 13
James J. F. Forest, PhD
Fake News for the Resistance: 34
The OSS and the Nexus of Psychological Warfare
and Resistance Operations in World War II
Daniel de Wit
All Women Belong in the Kitchen, and Other Dangerous Tropes: 57
Online Misogyny as a National Security Threat
Kyleanne Hunter, PhD, and Emma Jouenne
Consistency of Civil-Military Relations 86
in the Israel Defense Forces:
The Defensive Mode in Cyber
Glen Segell, PhD
Russian Cyber Information Warfare: 112
International Distribution and Domestic Control
Lev Topor, PhD, and Alexander Tabachnik, PhD
Propagandized Adversary Populations in a War of Ideas 128
Donald M. Bishop
Social Antiaccess/Area-Denial (Social A2/AD) 149
Colonel Phil Zeman, USMC
Representation of Armed Forces through Cinematic 165
and Animated Pieces: Case Studies
Michael Cserkits, PhD
Streaming the Battlefield: 181
A Theory of the Internet’s Effect on Negotiation Onset
First Lieutenant Anthony Patrick, USMC
REVIEW ESSAYS
The Crucible of War: 197
What Do We Know about Military Adaptation?
Martijn van der Vorm
National Security Is Still an Ambiguous Concept 210
José de Arimatéia da Cruz, PhD/MPH
BOOK REVIEWS
Beyond Blue Skies: 217
The Rocket Plane Programs that Led to the Space Age
by Chris Petty
Reviewed by John M. Curatola, PhD
Forging the World: 219
Strategic Narratives and International Relations
edited by Alister Miskimmon, Ben O’Loughlin, and Laura Roselle
Reviewed by Raphaël Zaffran, PhD
It’s My Country Too: 222
Women’s Military Stories from the American Revolution
to Afghanistan
edited by Jerri Bell and Tracy Crow
Reviewed by Sara Ferragamo
Iwo Jima and the Bonin Islands in U.S.-Japan Relations: 234
American Strategy, Japanese Territory, and the Islanders In-Between
by Robert D. Eldridge
Reviewed by Samantha Boelter, MAH
Polymaths of Islam: 236
Power and Networks of Knowledge in Central Asia
by James Pickett
Reviewed by Victoria Clement, PhD
Rhetoric and Demagoguery 238
by Patricia Roberts-Miller
Reviewed by Ann Luppi von Mehren
The Secret History of RDX: 241
The Super-Explosive that Helped Win World War II
by Colin F. Baxter
Reviewed by Frank Blazich, PhD