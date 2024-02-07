Intelligence & the Changing Landscape of Irregular Warfare July 17-18, 2024

YOU’RE INVITED: SOAA’s inaugural Intelligence and Special Operations Conference.

July 17-18, 2024

What: Irregular Warfare Initiative and Special Operations Association of America will host a two-day conference at BAE Systems Falls Church campus that will consist of one day of panel discussions and one day of small groups solving for a real-world problem utilizing the technology presented, among other capabilities. Keynote speakers and Panel discussions include:

LOCATION

BAE Systems

2941 Fairview Park Drive

Falls Church, VA 22042

Join us for discussions, panels, and demonstrations as we hear from experts while navigating the ever-changing landscape of Irregular Warfare and the role of Intelligence and Cybersecurity.



Featured Panel Discussions:

-Uncrewed Systems

-Cybersecurity

-Counterintelligence & OSINT

-Defense Industrial Base

Audience: 80-120 attendees from government, military, private sector, academia, and non-governmental organizations.

Featured Speakers:

Peter Belk, Keynote Speaker

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness



Peter Belk is the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, advising on Total Force Readiness. Previously, he served as the U.S. Northern Command Deputy Director of Operations and the U.S. Special Operations Command Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy, Plans, and Concepts.

Maren Brooks, Keynote Speaker

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Irregular Warfare and Counterterrorism



Maren Brooks is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Irregular Warfare and Counterterrorism. With over 20 years of experience in national security, Maren has served under 3 Presidents in the National Security Council and led key initiatives at the State Department and National Counterterrorism Center.

Theresa Whelan, Keynote Speaker

Director for Defense Intelligence Collections and Special Programs



Theresa Whelan is the Director for Defense Intelligence Collections and Special Programs. Theresa is the Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security. With over 30 years in defense intelligence and policy, Theresa has advised on U.S. national defense strategy and served in multiple roles at the DOD and the National Intelligence Council.

MG (ret) James Linder, Keynote Speaker

Former Chief of Staff at U.S. Special Operations Command



MG (ret) Linder is the former Chief of Staff at U.S. Special Operations Command. He has led troops and operations globally with a career spanning from the 82nd Airborne Division to the 75th Ranger Regiment to the 5th Special Forces Group to commanding Special Operations in Africa, the Philippines, and Afghanistan. He has also served with NATO and the Intelligence Community.