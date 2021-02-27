Indigenous Approach Podcast: Civil Affairs: Tactical Level Operations, Strategic Level Implications

Lt. Col. Sam Hayes, the Inter-agency Coordinator for the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, hosts a discussion with members of the Civil Affairs regiment surrounding the Civil Affairs role at the tactical level in the great power competition in different global regions. They touch on embassy work, combining Military Information Support Operations with Civil Affairs capabilities, and the importance of civil society organizations. 1st Sgt. Enrique Hernandez is an active duty Non-Commissioned Officer serving as a Company First Sergeant in 96th Civil Affairs Battalion (SO) (A).

Available on most podcast services (search for the Indigenous Approach)

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2j6UlQwVwcc30hmVMsxcYa

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/civil-affairs-tactical-level-operations-strategic-level/id1534621849?i=1000510663180