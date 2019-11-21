'Guardian Angels' Still Defending Against Insider Attacks in Afghanistan by Richard Sisk – Military.com

A beat cop's street sense proved to be a major factor in meeting the ongoing threat of insider attacks on a recent Army National Guard unit’s deployment to Afghanistan, the commander said Wednesday.

"One of the civilian skill sets that was greatly beneficial in selecting soldiers for Guardian Angels was the fact that we have so many law enforcement officers within our formation," said Col. Matthew Smith, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) of the Georgia Guard.

About one-third of the IBCT's soldiers "are involved in law enforcement in some way, shape or fashion" in their civilian jobs, Smith said at a roundtable session with reporters at the Pentagon on the IBCT's deployment, from December 2018 to September 2019…