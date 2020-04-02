Grounded Curiosity's Professional Military Education (PME) Prezi 2.0.

Who: This Prezi is for anyone interested in exploring PME resources.

What: A network of PME resources including websites, blogs, magazines, journals, podcasts, videos, events, social media sites, news, events, networks, guilds, contests, awards and mentoring opportunities. Click on the links throughout the Prezi to go direct to the sites.

Why: Not everyone learns or shares information in the same way. PME Prezi 2.0 has almost 200 sites so that you can find resources that suit you. The Prezi also shows the PME network – learning is stronger as a team.

Where: Focused on unclassified and English language resources from Five Eyes countries.

This Prezi has been put together thanks to suggestions from the #Natsec community and continues to grow as new sites come online. If you have suggestions or would like to curate a topic with Grounded Curiosity, please email groundedcuriosity@gmail.com.