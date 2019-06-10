‘Fort Trump’ Talks Conclude for Higher American Troop Presence in Poland – Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland — An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda says that negotiations to increase the U.S. military presence in Poland have concluded and were a success.

The comments came days before Duda’s visit in Washington with President Donald Trump this week.

Citing concerns over Russia’s military activity, Poland has been pushing for an increased, permanent presence of U.S. troops in the country, currently numbering around 4,000, in a rotational system…