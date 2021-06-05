Access the ASD SO/LIC Charter HERE.

DOD DIRECTIVE 5111.10 ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR SPECIAL OPERATIONS AND LOW-INTENSITY CONFLICT CHARTER

Purpose: Consistent with the authorities detailed in Sections 138 and 167 of Title 10, United States Code (U.S.C.), this issuance:

• Establishes the responsibilities and functions, relationships, and authorities of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD(SO/LIC)).

• Designates the ASD(SO/LIC), as a Principal Staff Assistant (PSA) reporting directly to the Secretary of Defense, to assist the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and to execute the responsibilities, functions, and authorities assigned in this issuance, and in accordance with applicable law, policy, DoD regulations, the November 18, 2020, and May 5, 2021, Secretary of Defense Memoranda, and the December 3, 2020, and December 30, 2020, Deputy Secretary of Defense Memoranda.

• The ASD(SO/LIC) reports directly to the Secretary of Defense in exercising authority, direction, and control of all special operations-peculiar administrative matters relating to the organization, training, and equipping of special operations forces. The ASD(SO/LIC) is also a member of the senior leader fora as designated in the November 18, 2020, Secretary of Defense Memorandum.

• The ASD(SO/LIC) is in the administrative chain of command and exercises authority, direction, and control of the Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), for special operations peculiar administration including the readiness and organization of special operations forces, resources and equipment, and civilian personnel (per section 167(f) of Title 10, U.S.C.).

• For all other policy matters, ASD(SO/LIC) will be subject to the authority, direction, and control of the Under Secretary of Defense (Policy).