Deadly Car Bombing Hits Key Afghan Security Facility in Ghanzi

Ayaz Gul – Voice of America

Afghan officials say the Taliban has detonated a vehicle bomb near the Afghan spy agency's office in the central eastern Ghazni city.

A provincial government spokesman, Arif Noori told VOA that the attack killed 12 people, including civilians and injured more than 50 others, including students.

A Taliban spokesman, while claiming responsibility for the bombing, said the powerful blast destroyed an important facility of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), inflicting heavy casualties.

The insurgent group has reportedly killed around 300 pro government forces in redent days.

The attack occurred as delegates from Afghanistan are set to open a two-day conference Sunday in Qatar to engage in peace discussions with Taliban envoys.