June 3, 2021 | FDD Tracker: May 19 – June 3, 2021

Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Late May

Senior Vice President for Research

Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker, where FDD’s experts and scholars assess the administration’s foreign policy every two weeks. As always, they provide trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they study. With the Gaza war now over, the administration is once again looking to focus its efforts on reviving the flawed 2015 nuclear deal, prompting deep concern among our analysts tracking nonproliferation and Iran. A return to the deal could also impact Israel, Lebanon, the Gulf, and other files. The trendlines continue to change in several portfolios – a clear sign that the White House continues to move at a frenetic pace. In a potentially positive development, the White House’s China policy is finally coming into focus. Check back in two weeks to monitor implementation of this and other files.