April 30, 2021 | FDD Tracker-Late April Trends

Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker

Late April Trends

Senior Vice President for Research

Welcome back to FDD’s Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker, where every two weeks our experts and scholars assess the administration’s foreign policy, with trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative. Since our last installment, the administration has earned higher marks in a few areas, but in the areas of Defense, Iran, Lebanon, and Sunni Jihadism, the trend remains very negative. A number of policies remain neutral simply because they have yet to be fully articulated. The White House is moving remarkably quickly on a number of fronts, so many of these trendlines are likely to change again soon. Check back again in two weeks for updates.