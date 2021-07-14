The FDD Foreign Policy Tracker can be accessed HERE.

July 14, 2021 | FDD Tracker: July 1 – 14, 2021

Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Early July

David Adesnik

Senior Fellow and Director of Research

Trend Overview

Edited by David Adesnik

Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker, where FDD’s experts and scholars assess the administration’s foreign policy every two weeks. As always, they provide trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they study. Russian cybercriminals launched a ransomware attack of unprecedented size in early July, just weeks after President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that “responsible countries need to take action against criminals who conduct ransomware activities on their territory.” Moreover, if Russia fails to act, the United States may step in. Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping marked the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party by warning that any attempt to subjugate his country would result in “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” In Iraq and Syria, Iran-backed militias attacked U.S. bases to show they were not intimidated by recent U.S. airstrikes. In Afghanistan, the Taliban continued to expand their control rapidly following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Check back in two weeks to see how the White House dealt with these challenges across the globe.