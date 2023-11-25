An important new Journal. Access Inter Populum HERE.

November 22, 2023

ASU's Competitive Statecraft Initiative will produce Inter Populum, a new academic journal dedicated to issues surrounding irregular warfare

https://news.asu.edu/20231121-global-engagement-journal-look-complexities-more-psychological-way-war

Arizona State University has long had the reputation and designation as a military-friendly school. From the celebrated McCain Institute to the Pat Tillman Veterans Center to the Global Security Initiative, the university’s connection to the United States military runs deep.

Ryan Shaw, who served as an officer in the U.S. Army and earned his commission at West Point, is working to add more components to ASU’s mission. In addition to his direction and leadership over ASU’s Competitive Statecraft Initiative, he recently helped launch Inter Populum: The Journal of Irregular Warfare and Special Operations, a new peer-reviewed academic journal that will be published twice a year.

According to Shaw, a professor of practice in history and strategy, managing director of strategic initiatives and senior advisor to ASU President Michael Crow, Inter Populum will explore everything from lessons learned through historical case studies to current best practices to the nature of future conflict.

Shaw spoke to ASU News about the academic journal, irregular warfare and what it means for the world going forward.

Editor's note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Read the interview HERE.