9/8/2020 News & Commentary - North Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. South Korea conservatives rebrand as People Power Party in tilt left

2. Typhoon Maysak causes death, destruction in Sinpo (north Korea)

3. North Korea ready to produce newest weapons: report

4. Pyongyang elite 'volunteer' for flood recovery efforts

5. Pyongyang deploys "capital party member divisions" to typhoon-ravaged areas

6. North Korea provides unprecedented, nearly real-time reports on typhoons

7. Lee In-young calls for 'small steps' to revive dialogue with North

8. Secretary Suga affirms hardline stance on Korea-Japan relations

9. Trump denies viewing 'love letters' from N. Korea's Kim just as such

10. N.K. propaganda outlet slams U.S., Japan for strengthening defense cooperation

11. WFP chief urges more int'l cooperation in helping N. Korea amid pandemic-sparked restrictions

12. N.K. paper highlights nationwide recovery efforts from back-to-back typhoons

13. U.S. advisory on N.K. ballistic missile procurement issued as guidance to private enterprises: source

14. Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?

15. Time for Donald Trump to make North Korea an offer it can’t refuse?

16. Fact: North Korea already tested a submarine-launched ballistic missiles in 2015

17. More anti-government rallies planned for Foundation Day (South Korea)

1. South Korea conservatives rebrand as People Power Party in tilt Left

Bloomberg · by Jeong-Ho Lee · September 3, 2020

I missed the "left tilt." Of course, "people power" is often associated with left movements. Note some of the actions and platform items by the "new" party. It appears the Korean conservative movement is dead.

2. Typhoon Maysak causes death, destruction in Sinpo (north Korea)

Daily NK · by Lee Sang Yong · September 8, 2020

In this way North Korea is similar to any other country: there are always people who do not heed the warnings.

3. North Korea ready to produce newest weapons: report

Korea Herald · by The Korea Herald · September 8, 2020

4. Pyongyang Elite 'Volunteer' for flood recovery efforts

Chosun Ilbo · by Kim Myong-song · September 8, 2020

In the Army, we call this being "volun-told."

5. Pyongyang deploys "capital party member divisions" to typhoon-ravaged areas

Daily NK · by Ha Yoon Ah · September 8, 2020

North Korea is always on a "war-footing" for dealing with any crisis.

6. North Korea provides unprecedented, nearly real-time reports on typhoons

Korea Times · by Park Han-sol · September 8, 2020

This started with the original flooding this summer.

7. Lee In-young calls for 'small steps' to revive dialogue with North

Korea Joong Ang Daily · by Shim Kyu-Seok · September 7, 2020

Interesting comments. Invoking the German experience and using an interesting turn of phrase from CVID. But the Minister should the keep in mind and focus on his unification mission.

The only way we are going to see an end to the nuclear and missile programs as well as the human rights abuses and crimes against humanity being committed against the Korean people living in the North by the mafia-like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime is through achievement of unification and the establishment of a United Republic of Korea that is secure and stable, non-nuclear, economically vibrant, and unified under a liberal constitutional form of government based on individual liberty, rule of law, and human rights as determined by the Korean people. In short, a United Republic of Korea (UROK).

8. Secretary Suga affirms hardline stance on Korea-Japan relations

Dong-A Ilbo · by lovesong@donga.com · September 8, 2020

Does not bode well for Korea-Japan relations.

9. Trump denies viewing 'love letters' from N. Korea's Kim just as such

Yonhap News Agency · by bdk@yna.co.kr · September 8, 2020

10. N.K. propaganda outlet slams U.S., Japan for strengthening defense cooperation

Yonhap News Agency · by julesyi@yna.co.kr · September 8, 2020

Yes, we must stop the "military collusion" between the US and Japan. Someday I will gift a new thesaurus to the Propaganda and Agitation Department.

11. WFP chief urges more int'l cooperation in helping N. Korea amid pandemic-sparked restrictions

Yonhap News Agency · by Koh Byung-joon & Yi Wonju · September 8, 2020

Donor fatigue? But international and non-government organizations do not want to provide aid without sufficient transparency.

12. N.K. paper highlights nationwide recovery efforts from back-to-back typhoons

Yonhap News Agency · by Koh Byung-joon · September 8, 2020

13. U.S. advisory on N.K. ballistic missile procurement issued as guidance to private enterprises: source

Yonhap News Agency · by elly@yna.co.kr · September 8, 2020

14. Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?

Yonhap News Agency · by mlee@yna.co.kr · September 8, 2020

15. Time for Donald Trump to make North Korea an offer it can’t refuse?

National Interest · by Doug Bandow · September 7, 2020

I recall the President and Secretary of State have sent such messages and made offers of assistance to the regime back in March.

An agreement between now and the election? A pipedream.

16. Fact: North Korea Already Tested a Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles in 2015

National Interest · by Daniel R. DePetris · September 7, 2020

As I have been reminded by Dr. Bruce Bechtol, this SLBM the North has been developing does not appear to be an ICBM. President Trump's agreement with Kim is not to test nuclear weapons and ICBMs, so an actual test might not technically violation their agreement.

17. More Anti-Government Rallies Planned for Foundation Day (South Korea)

Chosun Ilbo · by Choo Yoo-mi · September 8, 2020

