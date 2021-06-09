9/6/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Inside Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan: Warnings, Doubts but Little Change

2. U.S. Embassy contractors, visa applicants among Afghans left behind after one of the largest airlifts in history

3. Report: Army official’s secret texts said, ‘We're f-ing abandoning Americans,' as US withdrew from Afghanistan

4. Corporate boards, consulting, speaking fees: How U.S. generals thrived after Afghanistan

5. The Appeal of Covert Action: Psychology and the Future of Irregular Warfare

6. State Department Press Briefing – September 2, 2021

7. As they did on the battlefield, the Taliban outlasted the U.S. at the negotiating table

8. Taliban say U.N. promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

9. How a Long Island Man Became the ‘Forrest Gump of Jihad’—and Then Flipped

10. American Spies Are Fighting the Last War, Again

11. Assessing Shortcomings of the U.S. Approach for Addressing Conflict Below the Threshold of War

12. Afghanistan: 'Everyone got it wrong' on Taliban takeover - armed forces chief

13. The Afghanistan Meltdown Proves Vietnam Taught Us Nothing

14. OPINION | RICHARD MASON: A smarter way to dominate enemies

15. Ritchie Boys: The secret U.S. unit bolstered by German-born Jews that helped the Allies beat Hitler



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. Defense Bill Drops Commitment to Troop Numbers in Korea

2. Five Eyes invitation may come with costs

3. Global Hawk flies over Korean Peninsula skies anew

4. S. Korea to continue efforts to improve relations with N.K. on occasion of major anniversaries

5. North Korean contract manufacturing companies in Sinuiju are increasingly shutting down

6. South keeps eye on North ahead of possible SLBM unveiling

7. N.K. paper stresses effective land management as top economic policy priority

8. Chinese FM to visit S. Korea for talks on bilateral relations, N. Korea: sources

9. Pakistan-North Korea’s ‘unholy alliance’ breeds doubt with thermal power plants near nuclear sites

10. North calls U.S. 'destroyer of human rights' after Afghanistan pullout

11. As Afghan Refugee Crisis Unfolds, Survivors Recall ‘Miracle’ Evacuation

12. The Afghan Effect: U.S. Afghan Withdrawal to Accelerate Alliance Change

13. What Happens When You Have Too Many Nuclear Cooks in the Kitchen

14. Christians in North Korea face torture, execution by firing squad: USCIRF report

15. Kim Jong-Un Demands ‘Urgent Action’ On Climate Change

16. South Korea - Container ship orders hits record amid soaring shipping fees