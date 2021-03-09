9/3/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security news HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The CIA Is Better Than the U.S. Military at Creating Foreign Armies

2. Report: Army official’s secret texts said, ‘We're f-ing abandoning Americans,' as US withdrew from Afghanistan

3. Fighting Breaks Out Between Taliban, Panjshiri Resistance After Failed Talks

4. Resistance fighters in Afghanistan say they've 'caused the Taliban heavy losses... but need help'

5. Anti-Taliban resistance fighters rely on grit, history and geography to hang onto a sliver of Afghanistan

6. Afghanistan Voice of America, Radio Free Liberty/Radio Europe Staff Left Behind

7. Americans, Afghan commandos evacuated through secret CIA base outside Kabul: report

8. From Saigon to Kabul

9. Opinion | China’s latest crackdown on video gaming isn’t really about kids. It’s about control.

10. Analysis | The U.S. couldn’t build Afghanistan a democracy. That rarely works.

11. The U.S. Military Got Some Things Right in Afghanistan

12. Fired Marine’s question about leader accountability should not be dismissed

13. VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: There’s A Problem In The Upper Reaches Of Our Military

14. China erases billionaire actress Zhao Wei from history

15. What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?

16. Opinion | How the U.S. Made War Humane and Endless

17. Appoint an 'Afghanistan commission' now

18. U.S. Retreat from Afghanistan Alarms Allies Like Taiwan

19. The Forever War is Dead. Long Live the Forever War.

20. Americans support Afghanistan pullout — but not the way it was done, a Post-ABC poll finds

21. Marine Corps revamps infantry school to produce critical-thinking, more advanced infantrymen

22. National Resistance Front repels multi-day Taliban assault on Panjshir

23. Taliban Says China Will Be 'Main Partner' To Rebuild Afghanistan

24. The Proper Measure of the Place: Reflections on the Afghan Mission

25. What is Infrastructure? Doctrine’s Failure to Define the Word and the Military’s Inability to Understand It

26. Why Some of America’s Diplomats Want to Quit

27. What Trump understood and Biden gets right about America's new role in the world

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program

2. House committee passes defense bill with no lower limit for USFK troops: source

3. Unification ministry closely watching N. Korea for signs of military parade preparation

4. ROK military reveals strategic ballistic missile is nearing completion

5. Afghanistan, Korea and America

6. North Korea steps up efforts to draw attention from US

7. Phased approach to North Korea's nuclear program gaining traction

8. Afghanistan and alliance

9. Coronavirus: why did North Korea turn down 3 million Sinovac vaccine doses?

10. N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss antivirus efforts, food shortage

11. N.Korea's Kim calls for preventing natural disasters and COVID-19 outbreaks

12. Kim orders tougher virus steps after N. Korea shuns vaccines

13. U.S. to Include Korea in 'Five Eyes' Spying Pact

14. How North Korea’s founding father, Kim Il-sung, came to power

15. Kim Jong Un Warns on ‘Abnormal Climate,’ Orders Land Overhaul

16. North Korea Investigates Youth Who Avoid Hard Labor Mobilization Drives