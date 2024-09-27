9/27/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Japan Gets a New Leader Who Wants to Remake the U.S. Military Alliance

2. China’s Newest Nuclear Submarine Sank, Setting Back Its Military Modernization

3. Ukraine Defends Kharkiv by Going on Offense

4. On the Front Lines With Ukraine’s Killer Drone Pilot

5. How Israel’s Spies Got Blindsided by Hamas but Still Hit Hezbollah Hard

6. DoJ Notified of Suspected Faulty Welds on Subs, Aircraft Carriers at Newport News Shipbuilding

7. Exclusive/Australian and New Zealand warships entered the Taiwan Strait today. The People's Liberation Army sent five warships to monitor the entire process.

8. Japan joins patrols through Taiwan Strait - reports

9. Fears of Weakness in Water Cybersecurity Grow After Kansas Attack

10. U.S. Intelligence Stresses Risks in Allowing Long-Range Strikes by Ukraine

11. Xi Jinping Is Prioritizing Political Survival Over Economic Prosperity

12. War Books: The Operational Level of War

13. The Fight for a New Israel

14. Zelensky makes urgent in-person plea to Biden and Harris who highlights her contrasting approach to Trump

15. The Big Five - 27 September edition by Mick Ryan

16. Special operations forces face hurdles to DOD program for civilian transition, report says

17. A Crisis of Competence

18. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, September 27, 2024

19. Strategic Options to De-escalate the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

20. How Defense Experts Got Ukraine Wrong By Eliot A. Cohen and Phillips Payson O’Brien

21. Has the Third Lebanon War Begun?

22. Stanley McChrystal: Why Kamala Harris Has Won Me Over

Korean News Content:

1. Experts call for placing human rights at center of NK policy

2. Lee Il-gyu: “Kim Jong-un adopts ‘party first’ policy due to fear of coup”

3. [Lancome] Let's not unify?

4. Seoul should engage Kim Jong-un’s elites for change, ex-North Korean diplomat says

5. U.S. Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights: “Possibility of Internal Uprising in North Korea is Low”

6. S. Korea pledges to maintain 'positive momentum' with Japan under Ishiba

7. “If we accept the ‘two-state theory’, we will lose the basis for protecting North Korean defectors”

8. S. Korea had 'constructive' talks with U.S. for defense cost sharing: official

9. Expanding access to information in N. Korea is 'key pillar' of U.S. policy: U.S. envoy

10. U.S. Air Force blames flight instruments failure for December F-16 crash

11. ＜Lighting Up North Korea's Dark Four Years＞ (3) The Second Link in the Tragedy – Ruthless Quarantine Policy, "The State is Scarier than the Virus"

12. N. Korea raises number of criminal charges subject to death penalty: report

13. The Wily Spy Who Risked His Life to Meet North Korea’s Secretive Leader

14. Forum discusses how US presidential election will impact US-ROK alliance

