9/24/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. AUKUS: Winners And Losers – Analysis

2. Low-Level Commanders Need Authority to Counter Information Operations, Northcom Leader Say

3. FDD | Treasury Takes Aim at Ransomware and Illicit Cryptocurrency Trading

4. Opinion | No Wonder the French Are Angry

5. US unfairly targeting Chinese over industrial spying, says report

6. Japan welcomes Taiwan’s application to join TPP free trade deal

7. Lawmakers storm out of classified Afghanistan briefing after questions go unanswered

8. Biden’s nuclear agenda in trouble as Pentagon hawks attack

9. Advocates push for space on National Mall to honor Global War on Terror troops

10. Welcome Back to the Pentagon ....

11. The Quad Comes to Washington

12. Sweden progresses with two complementary strategies to deter an invasion

13. In Biden’s Foreign Policy, Friends and Foes Claim Echoes of Trump

14. Why the head of the IMF should resign

15. Opinion | To contain China, joining the Pacific trade pact might be more effective than new submarines

16. The 'Quad' is on the rise in Asia-Pacific: Game theory has a prediction about its future

17. U.S., allies becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'

2. Press Statement of Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song (north Korea)

3. Moon: N. Korea sticks to moratorium on nuclear, ICBM testing, leaving door open for dialogue

4. Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy

5. Pentagon 'Open to Discussion' That Ties Formal End of Korean War to Denuclearization

6. Improved missile defense essential to countering North Korea, Iran

7. USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves

8. U.S. open to 'confidence building' initiatives with N. Korea: Lambert

9. U.S. Senate Denounces 'Rogue' N.Korea as Moon Talks Peace

10. Ruling Party Must Drop Press Gag Bill

11. US Rules Out Redeploying Tactical Nukes to South Korea

12. N. Korea slams Suga for hostile policy, warns next leader against following in his footsteps

13. U.N. rapporteur voices concern media bill would hurt South Korea's reputation on press freedom

14. No talks if South 'provokes': North Korea

15. North Korea Calls Peace-Deal Proposal by South’s Moon Jae-in Premature

16. Defector caught trying to return to N. Korea

17. Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan reconfirm differences on history