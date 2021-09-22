9/22/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Remarks by President Biden Before the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

2. Air Force IG to lead investigation into Kabul drone strike that killed civilians

3. Despite the chaos of U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan, the world still needs American leadership | Opinion

4. Has War Become Too Humane? (book review)

5. Opinion | It’s time to break up the military-industrial complex

6. Ruckus over AUKUS torpedoes united anti-China front

7. Japan politics on a precipice but US barely notices

8. Digital Dunkirk: What the Afghan Evacuation Should Teach Us about the Future of Volunteer Support to the US Military

9. Opinion | The Biden administration just stalled China’s advance in the Indo-Pacific

10. Biden, the U.N. and Afghan Women

11. Fat Leonard is poised to spill the beans in this new podcast

12. China views critics as terrorists and criminals

13. U.S. targets suspected al Qaeda leader in Idlib, Syria

14. Influential Taliban commanders added to Taliban government

15. Erdogan’s U-turn in Afghanistan shows the danger of outsourcing security missions to autocrats

16. Space Force reveals uniforms and Twitter can only see 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica'

17. China’s ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ Opens Beijing Intl. Film Festival With Rocketing Box Office Forecasts

18. China's Xi, like Biden hours earlier, turns to calm language

19. With No U.S. Support, Leaders of Afghan Resistance Flee the Country

20. Air Force commandos are preparing for war with Russia or China by rethinking what a 'runway' really is

21. After the Tall Man



Korean News Content:

1. Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at U.N. General Assembly

2. Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts

3. Why Provide Nuclear Submarines to Australia, But Not South Korea or Japan?

4. Opposition party leader leaves for US for North Korea among other issues

5. Moon's proposal to end Korean War faces feasibility questions

6. 70 years after he died in a Korean POW camp, Medal of Honor recipient Fr. Emil Kapaun begins journey home

7. South Korea president to visit Hawaii to honor service members in repatriation ceremony

8. Republic of Korea calls for UN-led ‘era of global community’

9. Kim Jong Un shift from nuclear push to economy intensified internal debates in country, report says

10. Understanding Kim Jong Un’s Economic Policymaking: Defense Versus Civilian Spending

11. The Last Chance to Stop North Korea?

12. At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

13. Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks in New York

14. U.S. seeks diplomacy to completely denuclearize Korean Peninsula: Biden

15. S. Korea's first lady holds talk session with young Korean Americans

16. North Korean Food Shortages Hobble Autumn Holiday Rituals and Feasts

17. S. Korea planning 23 bln-won aid project for war-torn Afghanistan

