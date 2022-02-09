9/2/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: August 4, 2022-September 1, 2022

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 1 (Putin's War)

3. China’s Gorbachev phobia

4. New reports detail Russia’s vast ‘filtration’ system for Ukrainians

5. The military’s sexual assault problem is only getting worse

6. Some of the first troops into Afghanistan celebrate victories, lament failures

7. Why Not A Phased Withdrawal From Afghanistan?



8. A Reminder that the position of Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs actually exists

9. A Strategist’s Cast of Characters: The Critical Attributes and Skills of Strategic Decision-Makers

10. Funding the Indo-Pacific Pivot

11. Fort Bragg moves 100 soldiers from mold-plagued barracks, plans to move 1,000 more by month’s end

12. How to Teach Beijing a Lesson in Ukraine

13. Opinion | Ukraine’s counteroffensive is more than just bravado

14. Gorbachev 'Shocked and Bewildered' By Putin’s Ukraine War

15. Blast from the Past: What We Learned by Bringing a Rear-Area Combat Concept from the 1980s to the National Training Center

16. I’m a Ukrainian Soldier, and I’ve Accepted My Death

17. Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov is the 8th Russian energy executive to die suddenly this year

18. UN report on human rights in Xinjiang is damning for China. But what will its impact be?

19. Marine Hone Future Concepts with Dune Buggies, Liaison Officers, and Many Radios

20. The Army Wants Smarter Sensors To Ease Soldiers’ ‘Cognitive Burden’

21. Philippine-born pretenders pursue QAnon global ‘monarchy’

22. Biden's effort to isolate Russia has a big problem: India

23. In the new offensive in the Ukraine War, can new recruits, high morale and heavy weapons tip the balance?

Korean News Content:

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: (KOREA)

2. Unification minister discusses N.K. human rights with U.N. rapporteur

3. N. Korea blasts new U.N. rapporteur on its human rights as 'puppet' of U.S.

4. Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Tokyo next week

5. Lifting ban on North Korean media can only help the South Korean government

6. New U.N. rapporteur voices concerns over South Korea's repatriation of N. Korean fishermen in 2019

7. S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test

8. S. Korea approves basic plan to upgrade AH-64E Apache helicopters

9. Pyongyang General Hospital’s construction manager sent to forced labor camp

10. North Korea’s Plan for Unification by Federation: What It Really Means

11. N. Korea forces border residents to sign oaths to “never use foreign-made cell phones”

12. N. Korea puts 20 people on trial for watching, distributing “impure recorded materials”

13. Korean delegation proposes ‘joint consultative channel’ to U.S. (IRA)

14. One-of-a-kind U.S. Army laboratory strengthens partnership with South Korean allies

15. South Korea Zeros F-35B CVX Carrier Program in Favor of Funding North Korean Deterrence Strategy

16. Shifting World War II Memory in East Asia Signals Newly Emerging Global Alliances

17. ＜Local Interviews＞Is N. Korea’s “victory over COVID-19” legit? (1) Fever patients still emerge…People believe the country has achieved herd immunity