9/21/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ken Burns Says Current Times ‘Equal’ to Civil War, Depression and World War II: ‘It’s Really Serious’

2. When America’s All-Volunteer Force Loses a War

3. The Biden Administration Needs to Act Fast to Reset Relations with France

4. U.S. Allies Still Trust America

5. Congress’ Afghanistan watchdog will continue oversight

6. Assessing the Alignment of U.S. Diplomatic and Military Power to Forestall Armed Conflict

7. The Atlantic Alliance After Afghanistan

8. How America Should Deal With the Taliban

9. FDD | The Bizarre Positive Biden Spin on Afghanistan

10. Islamic State bombs Taliban convoys in eastern Afghanistan

11. AFSOC plans to demo amphibious MC-130J by end of next year, commander says

12. Air Force Special Operations Commander Expects New, Lighter Plane to Fight Terrorists Next Year

13. Pentagon replacing Defense Travel System, says savings and user satisfaction will result

14. Shaping a Way Ahead for Pacific Defense: The Evolving Role of the USAF

15. Biden seeks to open a new chapter in world affairs, facing fresh skepticism from allies

16. A Rahm Emanuel is Exactly What Japan Wants, Asia Scholars Say

17. It's clearer to India than ever that Quad is no military alliance. Everything's a bit AUKUS

18. Indo-Pacific needs 'third way'

19. The Key to Understanding Our Endless Wars Is the Goat Cart Theory

20. China: the overly sensitive superpower

21. Xi Jinping Aims to Rein In Chinese Capitalism, Hew to Mao’s Socialist Vision

22. The War in Afghanistan Is What Happens When McKinsey Types Run Everything

23. AUKUS Is the Death Knell of Australia's Strategic Ambiguity

24. Beijing’s bid to join CPTPP may fail yet also succeed, experts say

25. A ‘Proof of Death’ Video From Xinjiang

26. Army finally reveals why a soldier is being court-martialed for a mysterious firefight in Syria

27. Afghanistan Was Lost in the Halls of Harvard

28. Air Force general to review errant Kabul drone strike, make recommendations for discipline



Korean News Content:

1. UN chief hopes for progress in inter-Korean ties during meeting with S. Korean president

2. More than 1 million people watched the U.N. General Assembly online — when K-pop band BTS took to the podium

3. What Do North Korea’s Latest Missile Launches Mean?

4. The US Should Support South Korea’s Nuclear Submarine Aspirations

5. OECD ups 2021 growth outlook for S. Korean economy to 4 pct

6. The Korean Peninsula's Missile Race

7. north Korea: Where we're going, we don't need roads

8. North-South divide: only Koreans themselves can find a way out of the impasse

9. How North Korea Became One Of The Few Countries With Nuclear Weapons

10. Why the Korean War Has Not Formally Ended

