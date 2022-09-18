9/18/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 17 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (17.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Ukraine depends on morale and Russia on mercenaries. It could decide the war

4. Is the Army Ready to Fight Behind Enemy Lines in Europe?

5. For Vladimir Putin, this is the beginning of the end

6. Ukraine Wants the U.S. to Send More Powerful Weapons. Biden Is Not So Sure.

7. Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine's advances

8. Six things to know as Xi Jinping moves to be China’s dictator for life

9. Why do Russian executives keep dying in mysterious ways?

10. Command by Lawrence Freedman review – inside the war room

11. ‘A Crisis Coming’: The Twin Threats to American Democracy

12. Russian military failures will force Putin to change war goals, says US intelligence

13. Partisanship Over Policy at the Heritage Foundation

14. Ukrainian strikes into Russia’s border towns compound Putin’s troubles

15. Japan, US Discuss Longer Range Missiles to Counter China

16. Can the West Shake Its Dependence on China’s Rare Earths?

17. Why Xi really traveled to Central Asia

18. Opinion: Anti-Americanism won't make Xi king of Asia

19. Ukrainian Success Will Not Be Catastrophic By Kori Schake

Korean News Content:

1. New South Korean President Tries to Make His Mark on Foreign Policy

2. Presidential office says 'no change' in planned Korea-Japan summit during U.N. General Assembly

3. U.S. vows to use full capabilities to ensure security of South

4. A peace-blind former president (South Korea)

5. Kim Jong Un’s reference to COVID vaccine draws wide interest in North Korea

6. Ally or competitor? (ROK and US)

7. Maryland Gov. Hogan named honorary veterans affairs minister in S. Korea

8. Is Korea headed for another financial crisis?

9. [Newsmaker] Families of Lee Dae-jun, Otto Warmbier meet

10. Past as prologue: Will North Korea's Kim return to nuke testing?