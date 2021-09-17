9/17/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. France says drone strike killed leader of Islamic State in Sahara

2. FDD | A New Partnership to Counter China in the Pacific

3. America’s New Anti-China Alliance

4. The Counterterror War That America Is Winning

5. What Would a New US-Philippines Defense Agenda Look Like?

6. US troops are still in Syria and nobody can give a good answer as to why

7. A 9/11 in Space? UK ‘Space Force’ Chief Warns of Increased Threat of ‘Space Terrorism’

8. Generals Should Not Have to Break the Rules to Prevent Nuclear War

9. Opinion | The Downside of High Trust in the Military

10. The Marines Are Looking for a Few Older People

11. Lebanon's new Hezbollah government | Opinion

12. The Center Cannot Hold - Will a Divided World Survive Common Threats?

13. To take on Russia and China, the US Navy is standing up a new unit to do the missions that only SEALs can do

14. French airstrike kills ISIS leader responsible for deaths of 4 U.S. soldiers in ‘decisive’ blow to organization

15. The US Air Force's special operators are hustling to turn their biggest planes into flying boats

16. After 9/11, Good Intelligence is More Important than Ever

17. Can The US Army Transform Without A New Approach to Warfare?

18. Technology, Innovation and Great Power Competition

19. Could Multinational Peacekeepers Prevent Worst-Case Outcomes in Afghanistan?

20. Biological Deterrence for the Shadow War

21. New disclosures show how Gen. Mark A. Milley tried to check Trump. They could also further politicize the military.

Korean News Content:

1. New Cruise Missile Gives North Korea Lethal Capability

2. North Korea gives train missile launch video a Hollywood touch with drone shots, multiple cameras

3. Initial Analysis of North Korea’s “New Type Long-Range Cruise Missile”

4. Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center’s UEP May Not Be Operating

5. Uranium enrichment in Yongbyon is growing: report

6. Week of Tit-for-Tat Missile Tests on Korean Peninsula

7. N. Korea says U.S. 'double standard' to blame for deadlock in talks

8. Moon says two Koreas' accession to U.N. 30 years ago was 1st step for cooperation, but still long way to go

9. N.K. paper urges farmers to brace for hailstone damage ahead of fall harvest

10. EXPLAINER: Kim's Launches Show Push to Boost Nuke Arsenal

11. N. Korea shows off nuclear power to reach all parts of S. Korea

12. North Korean weapons advance; negotiations stalled

13. Worries as N.Korea Launches Missiles 'from Train'

14. Unification minister promises support for humanitarian aid to North Korea despite missile launches

15. Koreans in their 20s and 40s show generational divide on key issues

16. Assault on Free Speech: YouTuber Choi Tae-woon Imprisoned for 2 Years for “Defamation”

17. Int'l Rights Watchdog Urges Moon to Scrap Press Gag Bill

18. Satellite images reveal North Korea expanding facility used to produce weapons-grade uranium

19. Violators of N. Korea's anti-reactionary thought law face punishment along with their families

20. Korea’s Risky Missile-Measuring Contest Shows Lack of Faith in the U.S.

21. Tensions rise on Korean Peninsula as both sides test missiles

