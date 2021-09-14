9/14/2021 National Security and Korean news and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Attack of the Blob: Why America’s U.S. Foreign Policy Has Been Crippled

2. Global Posture Review Still On Track, Pentagon Spokesman Says

3. Blinken vows Afghanistan evac mission will continue, but lawmakers skeptical

4. Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan

5. Army refuses to say whether officer’s resignation letter citing ‘Marxist takeover of the military’ is real

6. Taiwan Is Arming Itself To Beat A Chinese Invasion. Some New Weapons Are Better Than Others.

7. Forward to the Past? Weigh Covert Options in Afghanistan Carefully

8. How Should US Special Operations Forces Train for Great Power War?

9. Afghanistan Has Been 'Gut-Wrenching,' 'Deeply Personal For IC': DNI

10. Opinion | What Game Theory Says About China’s Strategy

11. American Global Leadership Is in Retreat

12. Biden Doctrine abating US tensions with China

13. Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That’s Exempt.

14. ‘To Rule the Waves’ Review: The Necessity of a Navy (book review)

15. After South China Sea Incidents, US Needs 'Sustained' Pacific Presence, Lawmaker Says

16. Mark 9 SDV: The SEALs' mini-sub that packed full-sized torpedoes

17. Will the AUMF’s 20th Anniversary Prompt Congress to Act?



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. ready to help address N.K. humanitarian concerns regardless of denuclearization: envoy

2. Unification ministry vows efforts for resumption of inter-Korean liaison office as it marks 3rd anniversary

3. Nine Hoeryong residents arrested and tried for using foreign mobile phones

4. North Korea once again imports refined oil from China

5. IAEA chief calls North's nuclear activities 'cause for serious concern'

6. U.S. still open to dialogue with North, despite weekend tests

7. The China factor (ROK/US Alliance)

8. Hell-bent on engagement north-South Korea)

9. North Korea missile tests fly under the radars of South, U.S.

10. South Koreans sour on China ahead of Wang Yi visit

11. A New Look at Biden’s North Korea Strategy

12. In Signal to the US, North Korea Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missiles

13. North Korea Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missile: What You Should Know

14. N.K. calls for speedy recovery efforts in flood-hit eastern regions

15. North Korea Tests First Cruise Missiles Capable of Hitting Japan

16. North Korea capable of arming 'strategic' missile with nuclear warhead to 'surprise' Japan