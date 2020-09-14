9/14/2020 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. China's 'hybrid war': Beijing's mass surveillance of Australia and the world for secrets and scandal

2. Why China is becoming a target of jihadist hatred, like the US

3. What Islamists and ‘wokeists’ have in common

4. Ian Easton on Taiwan: making the Pentagon super ready for China

5. The Army's new 500-km precision strike missile will attack enemy ships

6. Japan’s next Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, emerges from behind the curtain

7. Pentagon’s top general calls out Nazis, communists, jihadis in 9/11 remarks

8. China as a faltering contender

9. China’s wolf-warrior tactics are here to stay

10. Here’s how Global Strike Command is shifting its focus to China, Russia

11. 19 years into War on Terror, overstretched AFSOC at a crossroads

12. More aggressive and less ambitious: Cyber Command’s evolving approach

13. How Putin got into America’s mind

14. China must be militarily and morally ready for a potential war

15. Officials: Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa

16. The coronavirus and U.S. national security: an opportunity for strategic reassessment?

17. ‘Asian NATO’ presents opportunity

18. How to burst CCP’s balloon

19. US Ambassador to China stepping down as tensions with Beijing rise

20. Army marshals resources to aid in race for coronavirus vaccine

21. Morality has been stripped from public life. Here’s a four-step plan to revive it.

1. China's 'hybrid war': Beijing's mass surveillance of Australia and the world for secrets and scandal

ABC News · by Andrew Probyn & Matthew Doran · September 14, 2020

Wow. This is an amazing article.

2. Why China is becoming a target of jihadist hatred, like the US

South China Morning Post · by Mohammed Sinan Siyech · September 14, 2020

3. What Islamists and ‘wokeists’ have in common

Wall Street Journal · by Ayaan Hirsi Ali · September 10, 2020

4. Ian Easton on Taiwan: making the Pentagon super ready for China

Taipei Times · Ian Easton · September 14, 2020

5. The Army's new 500-km precision strike missile will attack enemy ships

Warrior Maven · Kris Osborn · September 13, 2020

6. Japan’s next Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, emerges from behind the curtain

New York Times · by Motoko Rich · September 14, 2020

7. Pentagon’s top general calls out Nazis, communists, jihadis in 9/11 remarks

Military Times · by Meghann Myers · September 11, 2020

Hmmm... The triple threat: Nazis, communists, and jihadis.

8. China as a faltering contender

Real Clear Defense · by Andrew A. Latham · September 14, 2020

A worrisome conclusion.

9. China’s wolf-warrior tactics are here to stay

ASPI · by Peter Jennings · September 11, 2020

10. Here’s how Global Strike Command is shifting its focus to China, Russia

Air Force Times · by Stephen Losey · September 13, 2020

11. 19 years into War on Terror, overstretched AFSOC at a crossroads

Air Force Times · by Stephen Losey · September 14, 2020

A good overview of AFSOC challenges.

12. More aggressive and less ambitious: Cyber Command’s Evolving Approach

War On the Rocks · by Joshua Rovner · September 14, 2020

I did not realize that Cyber Command is ten years old.

13. How Putin got into America’s mind

Defense One · by Dominic Tierney · September 14, 2020

Because we let him.

14. China must be militarily and morally ready for a potential war

Global Times · by Hu Xijin · September 11, 2020

I saw a tweet from a China watcher that says this article provides important insights in Chinese thinking.

15. Officials: Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa

Politico · by Nahal Toosi & Natasah Bertrand · September 13, 2020

Wow.

16. The coronavirus and U.S. national security: an opportunity for strategic reassessment?

Strategy Bridge · by Jim Cook · September 14, 2020

Perhaps a fair criticism, though a strategy cannot identify and prioritize every threat. But I have no doubt that future strategies will specifically identify global pandemics as a threat.

17. ‘Asian NATO’ presents opportunity

Taipei Times · by Yao Chung-yuan · September 14, 2020

Yes, Taiwan would probably be the most supportive of an "Asian NATO."

18. How to burst CCP’s balloon

Sunday Guardian Live · by Cleo Paskal · September 14, 2020

19. US Ambassador to China stepping down as tensions with Beijing rise

CNN · by David Culver & Ben Westcott · September 14, 2020

20. Army marshals resources to aid in race for coronavirus vaccine

NPR · by Tom Bowman · September 14, 2020

21. Morality has been stripped from public life. Here’s a four-step plan to revive it.

Guardian · by Roger Paxton · September 13, 2020

A UK perspective, but one from which we can all benefit. If we could spend more intellectual capital thinking about the moral challenges, rather than embracing conspiracy theories, we would be much better off.

"Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism."

- George Washington

"There are three kinds of patriots, two bad, one good.

The bad ones are the uncritical lovers and the loveless critics. Good patriots carry on a lover's quarrel with their country."

- William Sloane Coffin

"God created strategy by allowing choice,"