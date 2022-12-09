9/12/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 11 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (11.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Ukraine keeps initiative, claims it reached Russian border

4. It’s Time to Prepare for a Ukrainian Victory

5. The Russian Army Is Losing A Battalion Every Day As Ukrainian Counterattacks Accelerate

6. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter

7. ‘Ammo! Ammo!’ Video shows close combat in Ukraine offensive

8. On the eastern front, a stunning week of Ukrainian success and Russian failures

9. Putin 'sacks' general of '16 days' after crushing Ukraine defeat

10. Ukraine Takes the Offensive

11. Sorting Through the Noise: The Evolving Nature of the Fog of War

12. The Pentagon’s Reckoning with Civilian Casualties Is a Good Start—But It’s Only a Start

13. As Ukraine counterattacks, Russia’s military facing steep artillery, resupply challenges

14. Old World Order

15. How to Build a Better Order

16. Understanding global right-wing extremism

17. Xi to meet Putin in first trip outside China since COVID began

18. Expanded Safety Net Drives Sharp Drop in Child Poverty

19. The Schrödinger's cat of public diplomacy

Korean News Content:

1. Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week

2. U.N. ambassador stresses need for S. Korea to co-sponsor resolution on N.K. human rights

3. Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue

4. US and South Korean troops clear city streets in wake of Typhoon Hinnamnor

5. World grits teeth after North passes law about nuke strikes

6. North Korea’s nuclear strike bet

7. Yoon's NK initiative hits snag as Pyongyang legalizes nuke weapons

8. [INTERVIEW] Korea faces challenges similar to 2008 financial crisis: Ex-Fed economist

9. Can Seoul and Tokyo mend ties?

10. North Korea threatens nuclear action if Kim Jong Un assassinated: report

11. N. Korea launches crackdown on privately operated barbershops, beauty salons