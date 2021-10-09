9/10/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Reflections on 9/11 Twenty Years After

2. Less door-kicking, more resistance: Inside Army SOF’s return to unconventional warfare

3. White House approves partnership with vets evacuating U.S. citizens, Afghan allies

4. Afghanistan Is Not Done With Us; Four Long-Term Dangers Await

5. Failed U.S. Afghanistan Withdrawal Is Ammo For Disinformation Attacks

6. Between Then and Now, They Did Not Die in Vain

7. Army Chief Calls for Afghanistan Review: ‘Let the Cards Fall Where They Fall’

8. Opinion | The Islamic world has changed over the past 20 years. The Taliban is about to feel it.

9. How to prevent future Afghanistan-like disasters

10. The war in Afghanistan is over but military leaders are still trying to hide their failures

11. It’s been twenty years since 9/11. The US Army still hasn’t learned to speak Arabic or Dari.

12. Opinion | Christopher Wray: Hard-earned lessons from 9/11 offer a playbook for combating today’s threats

13. Serving in a Twenty-Year War

14. American soldiers today: Lions led by donkeys

15. How 9/11 helped China wage its own false ‘war on terror’

16. How Active-Duty Officers Should Criticize Policy and Practice

17. Michelangelos of Strategy: Linguistic Chisels, Sculptural Forms, and the Art of Strategy

18. Back to the Future: Rediscovering Operational Art in an Era of Great Power Competition

19. The Real Lesson of the Afghanistan Debacle

20. 9/11 was a test. The books of the last two decades show how America failed.



Korean News Content:



1. Washington is ready to fall into Kim Jong Un's trap, again

2. Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Tokyo next week

3. Unmasked: Vessel Identity Laundering and North Korea's Maritime Sanctions Evasion — C4ADS

4. N. Korea's suspension from Olympics augurs ill for Seoul's peace efforts

5. Ministry of Social Security officer in Hyesan arrested for colluding with remittance broker

6. The worsening plight of North Korean soldiers

7. Kim parades at midnight but China muffles his guns

8. N.Korean Troops Parade in Hazmat Uniforms

9. North Korean Restaurants Abandon Price Controls Amid Food Shortages

10. The highest-grossing film in South Korea this year is a true story set in Somalia

11. Is Kim Jong Un On The Same Weight Loss Program As Most North Koreans?

12. S. Korea too important for U.S. to withdraw troops: U.S. lawmakers

13. Members of Congress Urge Biden Administration To Proceed with Caution On North Korea Sanctions

14. The Real Reason the North Korea Parade Was Weird as Fuck