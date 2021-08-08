8/8/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Who Assassinated Haiti’s President? The Mystery Gets Murkier

2. America’s Dismal Foreign Policy — and What to Do About It (Book Review)

3. Blinken warns Asian nations of China’s growing nuclear ambitions

4. Is China Gaming the System or Playing the Game?

5. How Trump stiff-armed Congress — and gaslighted the courts — to build his wall

6. The Taliban seize Kunduz, a key city in northern Afghanistan.

7. If China and the US Claim the Same Moon-Base Site, Who Wins?

8. 84-year-old German sentenced after hiding WWII Nazi tank, anti-aircraft cannon in his house

9. Why the Quad Alarms China

10, Without An Enforced Honor Code, Can The Military Academies Survive?

11. US Army to retain properties that were set to close in Germany, Belgium

12. Critical Success Factors to Operational Gender Mainstreaming

13. The United States is determined to dominate the semiconductor tech war

14. What Will Decrease Training Deaths? More Training, GAO Says

15. China’s Hubris Is a Threat to Its Economic Future

16. Great Power Clashes Will Reshape America

17. The Plight of the Foreign Policy Realists

18. Beyond Hiroshima: Blackout warfare



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning

2. N.K. leader orders full state support for flood recovery efforts

3. Joint drill going ahead despite Pyongyang's bluster

4. Slaps on wrists for embarrassing P4G summit video

5. Where is our government? (South Korea versus China)

6. Punish the spies (South Koreans spying for the north)

7. Korean men triggered by pinch symbol

8. Lush, dreamlike greenery of DMZ lights up Seoul, Tokyo and London

9. Seoul, Washington eye aid to engage Pyongyang

10. Countering China And North Korea’s Mad Dash For Missiles – Analysis

11. Japan, South Korea win joint gold for Olympic squabbles