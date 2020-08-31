8/31/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. New vice FM stresses 'transparent' communication in first talks with U.S. ambassador

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · August 31, 2020

He says the right words, especially about the alliance, but given his past writings and remarks and the nature of the Moon administration reading between the lines gives me pause.

2. 4 Koreans killed in car crash with US armored vehicle

The Korea Times · August 31, 2020

Another tragedy. I spent a lot of time in that area in the 1980's and we drove down Highway 3 a year ago. It was amazing to see how developed and congested the area had become (but not surprising).

3. Kim Jong-un's Sister Orchestrates Pyongyang Lockdown

english.chosun.com · August 31, 2020

I am afraid it is only a matter of time before we learn of a real outbreak in the north.

(Note some information based on VOA reporting).

4. Korea Skips Defense Talks with U.S., Japan

english.chosun.com · August 31, 2020

5. Kim Jong-un did not delegate power: Ex-US commander

koreaherald.com · by Choi Si-young · August 31, 2020

I think General Brooks believes (as do I) the system in north Korea is based on one man (or woman) rule. It is not designed for power sharing. Quote: Brooks told Voice of America on Saturday that the North has seen changes in leadership roles -- for example, Kim Yo-jong’s elevated status. But rather than a sign of power sharing, he said, the shakeup instead signals to trusted aides that the 36-year-old leader is taking on senior-level responsibilities."

But this comment from a South Korea legislator is troubling: "Ruling party Rep. Song Young-gil, who chairs the South Korean parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, said earlier that the command, led by an American general, was legally unsound and “illegitimate” in its founding so it should be kept in check to prevent it from interfering with inter-Korean affairs." To say the "founding" of the UNC is illegitimate is to deny UN Security Council Resolutions 82-85 which recognized north Korea as the aggressor, called on member nations to come to the defense of the South's freedom, and established the UN Command as the mechanism for integrating those member nations' military forces, and designated the US as the executive agent for the UNC. Frankly speaking Rep. Song's view is right in line with north Korea's. It is almost as if he is repeating a north Korean talking point.

(Note also information in this report is also based on VOA reporting).

6. Concerns rise over sidelining of Korea in regional issues

The Korea Times · by Do Je-hae · August 31, 2020

I am concerned. I think we should all be concerned. This is an "own goal" or self inflicted wound.

7. Moon Is Steering the Country out to Sea

english.chosun.com

The Chosun Ilbo editorial board is concerned and critical of the Moon Administration's direction. It criticizes recent decisions as well as the ROK military leadership.

8. North Korea's unprecedented TV move

nzherald.co.nz

Breaking news above the supreme leader.

9. South Korea Goes Back into Lockdown

english.chosun.com · August 31, 2020



10. North Korea claims the U.S. is the cyber bank robber

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · Shim Kyu-Seok

Typical north Korean response. Admit nothing, deny everything and make counter accusations.

11. Ruckus rises over fake encrypted spy message on YouTube

The Korea Times · August 31, 2020

I am not sure I would describe this as ruckus.

12. Assessing the U.S. Shift to Great Power Competition and the Risk from North Korea

divergentoptions.org · by Richard McManamon · August 31, 2020

I am not sure I would characterize US policy as a lessened focus on north Korea. I do not think we necessarily deprioritized it. What is interesting about north Korea is that it is very much intertwined with the revisionist powers (China and Russia) and the other rogue power (Iran) and some of its military equipment does get to violent extremists organizations at least indirectly (SCUDs in Yemen). Although we do seem to prioritize the revision powers first with the rogue powers second and VEOs third I do not think you can completely separate them into their own categories. They are all interrelated.

Re this excerpt: "President Trump has successfully communicated with Kim in the past by leveraging his attributes and finding common ground with the North Korean leader. While the complete dismantling of North Korea’s rocket and nuclear program may no longer be feasible, the U.S. can reestablish meaningful diplomatic relations with North Korea to influence Northern peninsula. This is not to suggest that if the U.S. were to extend an olive branch that North Korean missiles would be instantly dismantled. However, progress with North Korea can likely be increased through human interaction and an emotional connection versus harsher sanctions that may harm the population more than the senior leaders of the country." First, I am all for all contact with north Korea but it is the Kim family regime that prevents the re-establishment of meaningful diplomatic relations (I assume the author does not mean diplomatic recognition) that include substantive working level talks. I also worry that "olive branches" may imply concessions such as lifting sanctions which will be a Kim win and only lead to further blackmail diplomacy.

13. Soldiers in Unpa County are stealing and looting from locals

dailynk.com · by Jong So Yong · August 31, 2020

Corruption in the nKPA. More indications of problems within the military. At least they have their priorities right: bread, alcohol, and cigarettes.

14. Top Air Force general tapped as new Joint Chiefs chair

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Shim Kyu-Seok

Army as MINDEF and Air Force as CJCS.

15. N. Korean authorities arrest food seasonings wholesaler

dailynk.com · by Kim Yoo Jin· August 31, 2020

Wasn't saccharine banned in the US in the 1980s?

16. Don't Look To Joe Biden For A Breakthrough With North Korea

The National Interest · by Denny Roy · August 30, 2020

The fact is no president can achieve a breakthrough as long as the Kim family regime remains in power. There will be no breakthrough until te Korea question is resolved.

17. [Heroes from afar] Red Cross oversaw treatment of Korean War prisoners

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Esther Chung

Interesting Korean War history.

18. Explainer | Kim Jong-un: What is going on with North Korea’s leader?

SCMP · by John Power and Maria Siow· August 31, 2020

A relatively long piece that covers a lot of ground in north Korea.

19. North Korea mystery: Kim Jong-un plots to unveil 'top-secret weapon' at Pyongyang parade

express.co.uk · by Oli Smith

That would be the best time for us to see the "Juche Bird." But will it fly or just be in the parade?

20. North Korea Plays The I Dare You Game - OpEd

eurasiareview.com · by Felix Imonti* · August 31, 2020

What? There is this conclusion. I just cannot grasp the author's rationale here. Bypass "American sanction?" No retaliation from the UN Security Council? I do not think the author understands the impact of US law and what will happen to entities that defy sanctions. This is very dangerous advice.

