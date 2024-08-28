8/28/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Army using 'transformation in contact' to make case for new weapons, formation decisions

2. Army launches brain health testing for new recruits as Pentagon eyes improved blast exposure care

3. Combat tours don’t cause permanent readjustment issues for vets: Study

4. Building on Kursk: Can Ukraine and the US agree on a plan? by Sir Lawrence Freedman

5. The Greats Agree: Ukraine's Kursk Offensive Is Strategic Malpractice

6. Biden authorized troubled Gaza pier operation as officials warned of weather and security challenges, watchdog finds

7. Army Preps for "Transparent" Future Battlefield - Nowhere to Hide

8. Marine Corps infantry’s secret weapon: A $9.95 unofficial website

10. EAGLS: US Army gets new anti-drone systems featuring laser-guided 70mm rockets.

11. A dangerous new flashpoint is fast emerging in the South China Sea

12. The False Promise of Ukraine’s Deep Strikes Into Russia

13. America Has More Latitude With Israel Than It Thinks

14. The Cacti and the Grass: The Collapse of Afghanistan's Security Forces

15. We Are All Agents: The Future of Human-AI Collaboration

16. How America Lost its Global Connectivity Lead and Why the Future Depends on Getting it Back

17. Chinese government hackers penetrate U.S. internet providers to spy

18. Opinion How Rep. Mike Gallagher, a rising GOP star, was driven out of politics

19. Did Ukraine just call Putin’s nuclear bluff?

20. US military planning shifts from terrorism to fighting China, Russia

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea-U.S.-Japan partnership to remain unchanged regardless of U.S. presidential election outcome: unification minister

2. "South Korea, the US, and Japan need to cooperate with China to counter North Korea's threat... Exploiting vulnerabilities in China-Russia relations"

3. Minister plays down US parties' omission of NK denuke goal

4. S. Korea, US, Japan advised to strengthen trilateral cooperation framework

5. South Korea, United States and Japan should leverage Taiwan to influence China on North: U.S. scholar

6. British ambassador to Korea withdraws from gov't forum due to women's underrepresentation

7. South Korea’s unification plan ignores domestic and regional realities

8. Unification Minister: “South Korea, US, and Japan Cooperation to be Maintained Regardless of Leadership Change”

9. China arrests 15 North Korean escapees near Laos

10. North Korea test-fires multiple rocket launcher with new guidance system

11. Chinese movies and dramas are now also impure recordings

12. Ex-North Korea diplomat says Kim has caused regime's "downfall"

13. Japan joins exercises as power dynamics shift in Asia (with ROK and US)

14. North Korea has sent over 13K containers of weapons to Russia, Seoul says

15. [INTERVIEW] North Korea's Millennials, Gen Zers could challenge regime: Tae Yong-ho

16. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Public Trial in Hoeryong - 10-Year Sentence for 'Using Chinese Mobile Phone' Witnessed by 250 People - 'Heighten Vigilance Against Subversive Elements'