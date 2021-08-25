8/25/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security news Content:

1. Review | Are the Navy SEALs actually awful at their jobs?

2. Reports: Biden to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan evacuations

3. Biden’s America is confused — and so is the world

4. Afghan military officers: We fought hard but Biden "abandoned" us

5. What Will the Taliban Do With Their New US Weapons?

6. Fury, "disgust" in D.C. that thousands of Afghans will be left behind

7. Opinion | I Commanded Afghan Troops This Year. We Were Betrayed.

8. How we as a nation — and I as a military officer — failed in Afghanistan by Gen. Ben Hodges

9. How One Tech Entrepreneur Is Scaling Up Veteran-Led Evacuation Efforts

10. Two Congress members fly to Kabul, infuriate DoD, White House

11. Breaking hearts and minds: The strategy of surrender

12. Extend the Afghan mission now, before it's too late

13. Taliban transformed by haul of advanced U.S.-made weapons; lawmakers demand answers

14. The Story Of How An Afghan Interpreter And His Family Escaped Afghanistan

15. What Will the Taliban Do With Their New US Weapons?

16. Biden must tell Beijing: 'War means instant independence for Taiwan'

17. Intel just signed a major chip-making deal with the Pentagon, and it could help the US solve its semiconductor problem

18. US to build military base in middle of Pacific Ocean

19. I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

20. The Taliban Victory as a Victory of Faith

21. Act Now to Save and Learn the Lessons of the Afghan War

22. Biden pushes to complete Afghan evacuation by Aug. 31 — but orders backup plan

23. The US and Taliban are heading to a confrontation over the Kabul airport if thousands of Americans and allies don't get out in the next 7 days

24. Harris visits McCain memorial in Vietnam to mark anniversary of his death

25. ‘By Water Beneath the Walls’ Review: Precision Instruments (SEAL Book Review)

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s Nuclear Family: How the Kims Got the Bomb and Why They Won’t Give It Up

2. Korea airlifts 391 Afghans to Incheon

3. ‘Moral responsibility’: South Korea is airlifting hundreds of Afghans out of Kabul

4. US Special Envoy for North Korea Visits South Korea

5. Korea takes Afghan refugees in show of US loyalty

6. Four reasons for an ‘end of armistice’ declaration

7. Seoul Ranked 25th Safest City in the World

8. Three Chinese sailors gunned down after landing on North Pyongan Province island

9. North Korea's foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'

10. North Korean students mobilized to help out with flood relief during vacation

11. Can food kindness win over North Korea?

12. The Cycle Begins Anew In North Korea – OpEd

13. Moon names new secretary for New Southern and Northern policies

14. Fat-Shaming, North Korea Style

15. California celebrates ‘Kimchi Day,’ declaring S. Korea as origin

16. Biden should end North Korea travel ban, humanitarian and advocacy groups say

