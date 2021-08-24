8/24/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. CIA Director William Burns held secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

2. Beijing’s American Hustle by Matt Pottinger

3. In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris’s Message: You Can Count on the U.S.

4. Why America keeps building corrupt client states

5. Massive veterans group uses intel, satellite images to direct Afghan interpreters around Taliban checkpoints

6. Story Telling and Strategy: How Narrative is Central to Gray Zone Warfare

7. Opinion | The Afghanistan outcome is ugly. Biden was still right to say: Enough.

8. How Will the Taliban Rule?

9. Afghanistan in the 1950s: Back to the Future [Full Documentary] - BBC News

10. More resilient UN system - with Taiwan in it

11. The Taliban’s Aug. 31 ‘Red Line’

12. Taliban may have biometric data of US military aides

13. Twenty Years After 9/11, Are We Any Smarter?

14. Can America’s Withdrawal From Afghanistan Help Its China Strategy?

15. Did the War in Afghanistan Have to Happen?

16. Is the Panjshir Valley the Taliban’s Achilles Heel?

17. Latest on Afghanistan: U.S.-Taliban meeting reported, UN issues warning on human rights

18. UN Rights Body Needs to Investigate Abuses in Afghanistan

19. With Chinese and Russian knives at the throat of GPS, Senate calls for a study, waits for administration to follow law

20. How Afghanistan rattled Asia and emboldened China

21. Afghanistan: The War That Made War Normal

Korean news Content:

1. 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry

2. Lessons from Afghanistan (for South Korea)

3. Unification minister hold talks with U.S. nuclear envoy on N. Korea

4. Korea likely to allow Afghans here to overstay visas

5. North Korean paper calls for Japan to make reparations for colonial-era brutality

6. Washington and Seoul Seek to Diversify the South Korea-US Alliance Through Cyber

7. North Korea is yet to begin covid vaccinations as delays hamper U.N.-backed rollout

8. FM Chung meets new USFK commander, discusses alliance, peninsula issues

9. British aircraft carrier calls off planned port call at S. Korean port due to pandemic

10. Scenes of North Korea Captured by Super Telephoto Lens (2) People Trapped in a "Cage"

11. North Korea aired a cartoon warning against obesity and overeating amid a national food shortage

12. What Does the Afghanistan Disaster Mean for the U.S.-ROK Alliance? Nothing.

13. Korean Americans Await Biden's Decision On North Korea Travel Ban

14. U.S. Scraps Plan to Use S.Korea, Japan Bases for Afghan Refugees -Sources

15. Seoul: Russian senior diplomat discussed prospects for resuming dialogue with North Korea

