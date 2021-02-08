8/2/2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Access Korean News HERE.

Access National Security News HERE.

Korean News Contents:

1. S. Korea-U.S. joint drill reduced in size to start on second week of August

2. Stricken N.Korea Goes Back to Bluster

3. High-ranking North Korean military official executed for calling Kim Jong Un's special order "unrealistic"

4 Trading company officials in N. Hamgyong Province arrested for making and smuggling drugs

5. Getting Outside Information Past Big Brother in North Korea

6. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Sudden mass release of detainees, easing of punishments, but no food for the detainees.

7. Bandage on back of Kim Jong-un's head draws unsolicited theories

8. No decision yet on annual military exercise with US: defense ministry

9. Flexible approach (ROK/US Combined Training)

10. 10. N. Korea blames U.S. again for anti-gov't rallies in Cuba

11. South Korea seeks to improve ties despite North's threat

12. N.K. state media reveals footage of ICBM blasting off from mobile launcher

13. Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold phone talks on cooperation for peninsula peace

14. Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean hotlines should be kept

15. Kim Yo-jong dials up pressure over joint drill

16. DP chief insists joint military drills proceed as planned amid calls for suspension

17. N. Korea sends S. Korea detailed info on illegal fishing in Yellow Sea via restored hotlines: sources



National Security News Contents:

1. New Americans from Afghanistan

2. Key Afghan City in Danger of Falling to the Taliban

3. Defense top-line ‘will probably go up.’ Key Dems see GOP boost as path to a deal

4. The Endgame in Afghanistan: Darker Clouds Gather

5. To Fight Vaccine Lies, Authorities Recruit an ‘Influencer Army’

6. House Report Names ‘Public Face’ of China’s ‘Disinformation Campaign’ on COVID Origin

7. Is the U.S. Trying to Smear This Veteran as a Chinese Spy?

8. Warfare of the Mind

9. Virus Flares in Wuhan as Delta Challenges China’s Defenses

10. Taiwan’s gold medal win over China in badminton raises tension.

11. Congress Wants To Cut Guam Defenses

12. Have our enemies found a way to defeat the United States?

13. Pentagon won’t require vaccine for troop deployments, but other details unclear

14. How to End the Pandemic

15. Fighting Myanmar's regime with compassion and military skills

16. China without an army of friends

17. NSA to National Security Employees: Avoid Working on Public Wi-Fi

18. Beijing’s threatens UK after HMS Queen Elizabeth enters South China Sea

19. China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order

20. Japan’s Evolving Policy on Taiwan and the US–Japan Alliance: Towards a Nixon Doctrine for Northeast Asia?

21. A World War II Spy Didn’t Live to Tell Her Tale. Her Great-Great-Niece Will.

