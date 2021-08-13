8/13/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani

2. What We Got Wrong in Afghanistan

3. Irregular Warfare: A Case Study in CIA and US Army Special Forces Operations in Northern Iraq, 2002-03

4. U.S.-Australia-India-Japan Consultations (the “Quad”) Senior Officials Meeting

5. Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan

6. It might still be possible to save Afghanistan

7. How Has the Terrorism Threat Changed Twenty Years After 9/11?

8. Coffee Jolt Gets Pricier as Costs of Beans, Labor, Transport Rise

9. Peraton Receives Nearly $1B Award to Provide U.S. Government with Insight, Expertise, and Influence to Advance National Security Objectives

10. What Went Wrong With Afghanistan’s Defense Forces?

11. Blast from the past: Cold War artillery command in Germany resurrected and restructured

12. John Rizzo, C.I.A. Lawyer Who Sanctioned Waterboarding, Dies at 73

13. The grand illusion: Hiding the truth about the Afghanistan war’s ‘conclusion’

14. U.S. Asks Taliban to Spare Its Embassy in Coming Fight for Kabul

15. WHO Expert Says Chinese Officials Pushed Investigators to Reject Lab-Leak Theory

16. Honorable discharge, retirement as colonel, OK’d for Green Beret charged with assault, kidnapping

17. To Avoid Attack, U.S. Forces Are Spreading Out. But They’re Still Broadcasting Their Positions.

18. Taking on Russia and China means US Special Operations Command is rethinking how it fights the propaganda war

19. America Failed Its Way to Counterterrorism Success

20. POGO Remembers Pierre Sprey, Pentagon Provocateur and Mentor

21. Analysis | Afghanistan’s rapid collapse is part of a long, slow U.S. defeat

22. The Danger of Shrinking American Naval Power

23. The Debacle in Afghanistan

24. Census data: US is diversifying, white population shrinking

25. BREAKING: Official denies report about U.S. asking Afghan president to resign

26. Op-ed: Political appointees are a problem for foreign policy

27. Biden’s Allies Defend Afghanistan Withdrawal Amid Taliban Surge

28. Biden deserves blame for the debacle in Afghanistan

29. FDD | The Hidden Dangers of a Carbon-Neutral Military



Korean News Content:

1. South Korea faces tough choices amid U.S. exercise plans, threats from North

2. North Korea’s hackers target South Korea’s hacks

3. The strange bipartisan push to give North Korea a peace treaty

4. Bad Idea: The New Yorker’s Nuclear Option

5. Navy receives first 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine

6. North Korea military threats ‘intended to deflect from economic crisis’

7. North Korea mocks U.S. over eviction crisis as new deadline looms

8. North Korea's propaganda and agitation department orders journalists to "take lead" in ideological education

9. North Korea accuses US of involvement in anti-gov't protests in Cuba

10. Korean infections surge amid worst-ever outbreak

11. An Israeli-style ‘Iron Dome’ won’t improve South Korea’s defence

12. Top U.S., South Korean trade officials discuss supply chain resiliency efforts -USTR

13. North Korea to Impose Hard Labor Sentences for COVID-19 Gathering Violations

14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Forced to provide flood support by saying “give voluntarily." Residents protest that “the government has no money and is forcing the people to bear the burden.”

