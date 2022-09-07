7/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 8 (Putin's War)

2. Ukrainian Office Workers and Tradesmen Receive Training From U.K. for War

3. Ukraine’s Implausible Theories of Victory

4. The Case for a Stalemate in Ukraine Is Fatally Flawed

5. Fact Sheet on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine

6. America's top anti-war think tank is fracturing over Ukraine.

7. U.S. to send 15th military package to Ukraine, bringing total aid in Russia war to $7 billion

8. Four More HIMARS Launchers Heading To Ukraine Bringing Total To 12

9. US to send more HIMARS precision rockets to Ukraine

10. ‘Liberal World Order’ Is Decades-Old Term Misinterpreted by Social Media Posts

11. Latest Japan Updates: As Nation Mourns, Questions Swirl Over Abe’s Security

12. CA affirms Maria Ressa's cyber libel conviction, adds 8 months to possible jail sentence

13. FDD | Strict Oversight Needed for New U.S-Backed Counter-China Infrastructure Initiative

14. China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

15. Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

​16. ​Five Men Indicted in Connection with PRC Repression Scheme Targeting Chinese Dissidents in the U.S.

17. There Is No Cyber Bullet

18. Domestic terror cases increasingly cross borders, FBI director says

19. The Far-Right Christian Quest for Power: ‘We Are Seeing Them Emboldened’

20. US and NATO Escalate Tensions with Asia-Pacific War Games

21. The US army base training Ukrainian fighters

22. Earth to Executives: Boycotts of Israel Backfire

23. False myths about USIA blind us to our problems… and to possible solutions

24. The Growing Tech Focus of the Quad

25. What Happened to Michael Flynn?

26. Hollywood won't budge for Chinese censors anymore. Here's what changed

Korean News Content:

1. N.K. leader holds mass photo session with party officials despite battle against COVID-19 pandemic

2. China’s Korean expats, students lament loss of jobs and opportunities as mass exodus comes into focus

3. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 3rd day: state media

4. S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases back above 20,000 in 1 1/2 months

5. FM Park mulling China visit soon

6. S. Korea welcomes new U.N. special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights

7. North Korea requires cellphone users to install invasive surveillance app

8. On This Day: North Korea's Kim Il Sung dies at 82

9. North Korean Streets Flooded as Heavy Rains Exacerbate Economic Crisis

10. From war haven to leading port city, South Korea's Busan eyes world expo

11. North Korea marks 20 years of its state beer made at former British factory

12. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. outlines threat of nuclear blackmail to security in Pacific region

13. The Wisconsin Supreme Court Just Dropped a Multi-Megaton Dung Bomb of a Decision

