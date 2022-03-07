7/3/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 2 (Putin's War)

2. Chinese purchase of North Dakota farmland raises national security concerns in Washington

3. The U.S. Keeps Losing Wars Because Nobody Listens to the Spooks

4. Henry Kissinger: The Internet Does Not Make Great Leaders

5. Mines, Port Damage Threaten Revival of Sea Route for Ukraine Grain

6. China’s Likely Strategic Impulses Towards Taiwan Post-Ukraine Will Be Determined By US ‘Will To Use Power’ – Analysis

7. Putin's Problem: Is Russia Running Out of Accurate Weapons?

8. Ukraine Needs Large Scale Artillery, Soon, or the War Could be Lost

9. Lysychansk: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine-held eastern city

10. U.S. Generals Have Been Wrong on Ukraine. We Shouldn't Be Shocked

11. Here Is The Entire List of Military Hardware the U.S. Is Giving Ukraine

12. Ukraine's Insurgents Could Break Russia's Invasion

13. NATO’s new China focus: Smart move — or too provocative?

14. Marcos Jr names career diplomat Manalo as foreign minister

15. Navy SEAL use of state parks appears over as state declines to appeal judge's decision

16. Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

17. Cyber Insecurity: Give Deterrence a Break

18. Americans More Likely Than Those In UK To Feel Threatened By China’s Development As A World Power

19. Great Power Competition — China’s Use of Guerrilla Warfare and Information Power in Pursuit of Its Epochal World Order

20. Vladimir Putin's terrifying debt to North Korea's Kim Jong-un after secret meetings



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea

2. N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan

3. Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll

4. Pyongyang squawks at goings-on at NATO summit

5. A honeymoon that didn’t last long (President Yoon)

6. Biden’s policy errors could affect Korea

7. More than six out of 10 South Koreans willing to fight for country

8. Need for pragmatic diplomacy

9. Combating COVID-19: lessons learned from South Korea

10. FM hints at military cooperation with Japan, US

11. Trilateral security cooperation is back, says Yoon

12. South Korean defense agency backs buy of 20 more F-35A jets

13. Satellite pics reveal North Korea’s huge ‘176,000sq ft’ underground lair

14. Army announces Korea Rotational Force Transition

15. Army will no longer rotate tank units to Korea — but the tanks are staying