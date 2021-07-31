7/31//2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Access Korean News HERE.

Access National Security News HERE.

Korean News Contents:

1. United States Seizes Oil Tanker Used to Violate Sanctions Against North Korea

2. U.S. seizes Singapore-owned oil tanker in violation of N. Korea sanctions regimes

3. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Suh Wook

4. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi

5. North Korea Is Strictly Enforcing Its Language Purification Policy

6. N. Korea's food shortage to worsen in H2: U.N. report

7. 14 U.S. lawmakers endorse bill on declaration of official end to Korean War

8. 265 members of virus-hit Cheonghae unit released from hospitals

9. Too much haste of N. Korea policy

10. Brooks talks about S. Korea’s populist presidential candidates

11. Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry

12. China's Xi vows to "defend" and "develop" North Korea ties as Kim rallies army

13. Kim Jong Un chastises North Korea’s military, brings leaders to a workshop to address “major shortcomings”

14. North Korea's economy contracts most in 23 years, bank figures show

15. How Feminism Became a Dirty Word in South Korea



National Security News Contents:

1. ‘How Does One Process Defeat?’

2. Will Beijing Invade Taiwan?

3. Air Force special operations’ next big battlefield: Facebook

4. Pentagon Grappling With New Vaccine Orders; Timing Uncertain

5. Who’s against the jab: Our statistical model throws light on America’s vaccine hesitancy

6. DoD really has no idea who it’s hired to do private security, report finds

7. U.S. scheme to hype South China Sea issue sanctimonious - Xinhua

8. Army Says Drowning Wasn't the Cause of Green Beret's Death, Retracting Prior Claim

9. Philippine, US Troop Pact In ‘Full Force Again’

10. China theme runs through Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s Olympic gold medal

11. Why a post-US Afghanistan poses a litmus test for China as a military power

12. DIA Medical Sleuth Busts China Biowarfare Plot Theory

13. How the U.S. Learned to Stop Worrying About the Pacific and Love the ‘Indo-Pacific’

14. ‘Complete disaster’: Inside the Biden team’s chaotic bid to evacuate Afghan interpreters

15. FBI probe shows amount of chemicals in Beirut blast was a fraction of original shipment

16. Russia-Japan Tensions Rise As Moscow Eyes Kuril Development

17. Re-Shaping the USMC as a Crisis Management Force: Working Naval Integration

18. 6 key takeaways about the state of the news media in 2020

19. The Return of Hypocrisy

20. DoD needs to get a handle on quality of life at remote, isolated U.S. bases, report finds

21. The Secret Source Who Helped Fuel Trump’s Big Lie

22. Lithuania leads in defying China

23. QAnon is not Dead: New Research into Telegram Shows the Movement is Alive and Well

