7/23/2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Korean News Contents:

1. North Korea in a Nutshell

2. The World Must Not Forgot North Korea’s Crimes Against Humanity

3. N. Korea is one area U.S. and China share 'aligned' interests: State Dept.

4. Sherman: U.S. will discuss with China over N. Korea policy

5. Whither the Unification Ministry?

6. China Restarts Forced Returns of Refugees to North Korea

7. N. Korea beefs up crackdown on use of mobile phones, digital devices in border regions: report

8. N.K. paper calls grain production 'life-or-death' matter

9. Senior S. Korean diplomat holds talks with chief of U.N. peace-building body

10. U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman

11. [Editorial] Deep rift: Korea’s bid for Japan summit founders; leaders must keep trying to build trust

12. US diplomat worried about pandemic, food supply in N Korea

13. Indonesia Recalls Diplomats in N. Korea over Covid-19 Lockdown

14. Denuclearizing North Korea: Moon Jae-In’s Challenges – Analysis

15. North Korea warns young people to shun slang, style from South Korea

16. The COVID Effect on 'Carrots vs. Sticks' (north Korea)

Naitonal Security News Contents:

1. General Officer Assignments

2. Operation Fox Hunt: How China Exports Repression Using a Network of Spies Hidden in Plain Sight

3. Nine Individuals Charged in Superseding Indictment with Conspiring to Act as Illegal Agents of the People’s Republic of China

4. To Win Friends and Influence People, America Should Learn From the CCP

5. SASC Adds $25 Billion To NDAA In Bipartisan Vote

6. "No chance" U.S. can stop Chinese invasion of Taiwan, military expert says

7. On Chinese Hacking, Biden Gets It

8. Bird-Mimicking Electric Drone Hits New Endurance Record

9. Women, Peace, and Security: Moving Implementation Forward

10.How the Party Commands the Gun: The Foreign-Domestic Threat Dilemma in China

11. US Playing Long Game To Pressure China On Cyber Ops: Experts

12. SOCOM Members Got an All-Star Crash Course in AI

13. China has a ‘lying flat’ youth problem

14. A legendary Chinese dissident blogger has suddenly fallen silent

15. SOCOM Wants Four ‘Armed Overwatch’ Squadrons, With One Always Deployed

16. Strengthening Taiwan’s Resistance

17. Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

18. Learning in the grey zone: how democracies can meet the authoritarian challenge |