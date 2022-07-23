7/22/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 21 (Putin's War)

2. SOCOM Nominee Sees China Fight As More Partner Building, Less Door Kicking

3. HIMARS: The new U.S. rocket launchers in Ukraine are making the Russians furious. But can they win the war?

4. How Inequality Hobbles Military Power

5. Why the Human Rights Movement Is Losing

6. The Future of China's Cognitive Warfare: Lessons from the War in Ukraine

7. Has Russia Reached Its ‘Culminating Point’ in Ukraine?

8. Russia declares expanded war goals beyond Ukraine's Donbas

9. The bottom lines for peace in Ukraine

10. Two kinds of détente

Korean News Content:

1. Yoon calls for details of 'audacious plan' for N. Korea

2. Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time

3. Unification ministry to seek security, economic incentives for N. Korea in denuclearization bid

4. Ministry seeks early counter-rocket system rollout with plan to resume major allied field training

5. Poland to buy jets, tanks and howitzers from South Korea, says minister

6. Pentagon: N. Korea may conduct a nuclear test this month

7. President Yoon Suk-yeol calls for strong missile defense against North Korea

8. S. Korea, US to normalize joint military drills

9. S. Korea to lift ban on N. Korea TV, newspapers despite tensions

10. Korea in bind over US-led chip alliance

11. Woman Who Killed Kim Jong-Un's Brother Explains How She Did It

12. Could Kim fight a Ukraine-style, network-centric war?