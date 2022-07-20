7/20/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 19 (Putin's War)

2. Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With China

3. China Warns U.S. Against Nancy Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

4. Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become - White House

5. Russia’s Mass Abduction of Ukrainians Explained

6. FDD | U.S. Standards Body Reaches Critical Milestone for Mitigating the Quantum Threat, But More Work Is Needed

7. China's 4th Aircraft Carrier: What the Experts Think About It

8. Senate Armed Services Committee questions Navy's future role, contribution to cyberspace operations

9. Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

10. Nominee for top VA benefits job withdraws, restarting search

11. Korean War Veterans Memorial Mural Wall Designer Louis Nelson Talks About His Inspiration

12. Nuclear strategy and ending the war in Ukraine

13. What to read to understand modern warfare

14. US Colonel: Americans lie about Armed Forces' of Ukraine situation in Donbass

15. US plans to reroute $67 million in aid toward Lebanon’s armed forces

16. Ayman al Zawahiri is alive; Taliban and Al Qaeda “remain close,” UN reports

17. Who Cares About Context? The Case for Getting Serious in the Civil Environment

18. Air Force Chief Seems to Back Sending Western Fighter Jets to Ukraine

19. Whose Version of the War on Terror Won?

20. EXCLUSIVE China seeks to stop UN rights chief from releasing Xinjiang report - document

21. Is a Military Coup Expected in Russia?

22. Maurer Delivers the Real Stuff in “The Good Afghan”

23. US to send more HIMARS precision rocket systems to Ukraine in latest package

Korean News Content:

2. A New Addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Will Be Unveiled on Korean War Armistice Day

3. Exercise puts American troops under South Korean command for first time

4. Rubio, Kaine Bill to Reauthorize North Korean Human Rights Act Advances

5. South Korea willing to back U.S. plan to cap Russian oil price

6. New Construction at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station

7. U.S. Confronts the Reality of North Korea’s Nuclear Program

8. An Appraisal of the Singapore Joint Statement Between the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: Much Ado About Nothing?

9. How the US should respond if North Korea conducts another nuke test

10. N.K. foreign ministry slams annual U.S. human trafficking report as 'absolute nonsense'

11. Photos of fishermen being dragged back across border spread rapidly in N. Korea

12. N. Korea orders greater oversight of military families near S. Korean border

13. PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings

14. Justice ministry found no legal grounds before repatriation of N.K. fishermen in 2019

15. China still appears wary about reopening trade with North Korea

16. Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

17. The U.S. Should Get Out of the Way in East Asia’s Nuclear Debates