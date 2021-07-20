7/20/2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Access Korean news HERE.

Korean Table of Contents:

1. N.K. propaganda website slams S. Korea for pushing ahead with upcoming joint military drill with U.S.

2. An Interview with NED President Carl Gershman

3. N.K. official paper calls for continued efforts for self-reliance even if economic conditions improve

4. U.S. possesses capabilities to counter cyber attacks: Pentagon

5. Appeal made to Britain's top envoy on North defectors

6. Lord David Alton's Letter on Human Rights (north Korea and China)

7. No secret: Kim is giving away military’s rice store

8. No breakthrough in sight for Seoul-Tokyo ties after summit called off

9. Defense minister apologizes for outbreak on destroyer

10. Could North Korea Be Sitting on Big Oil Reserves?

11. North Korea and Iran Have a Very Special Missile Relationship

12. Young generation arises as new center of Korean politics, economy

13. North Korean defector hits out at woke brigade: 'Even Kim isn't this crazy!'



National Security News Contents:

1. The United States, Joined by Allies and Partners, Attributes Malicious Cyber Activity and Irresponsible State Behavior to the People’s Republic of China

2. Constant but Camouflaged, Flurry of Cyberattacks Offer Glimpse of New Era

3. ‘A big blow’: Washington’s arms controllers brace for loss of their biggest backer

4. Chinese Disinformation Efforts on Social Media

5. 'We lost': Some U.S. veterans say blood spilled in Afghanistan was wasted

6. Biden opens new cyber fight with China

7. ODNI’s Critical Role in Cybersecurity: Facilitating Collaboration, Sharing, and A Combined Response to Foreign Threats

8. How Kissinger’s Secret Trip to China Transformed the Cold War

9. Why Strategic Ambiguity over Taiwan Stabilizes East Asia

10. US lacks credible response to Chinese hacking

11. Nobody is checking on bioweapons violations

12. What Is Happening to Our Apolitical Military?

13. Gen. Mark Milley Reminisces About the Battle of the Beltway

14. Britain to Permanently Deploy Two Warships in Asian Waters

15. China Dismisses U.S. Accusation of Global Hacking Campaign

16. Up to 200 Americans have reported possible "Havana Syndrome" symptoms

17. ​What Is Happening in Cuba? The Protests Against the Communist Regime

18. Why does America need Delta Force? An operator's perspective

19. Re-Thinking the Strategic Approach to Asymmetrical Warfare

20. The Hedgehogs of Critical Race Theory

