7/19/2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Korean News Contents:

1. Moon decides not to visit Japan: Cheong Wa Dae

2. S.Korea military suffers worst COVID-19 outbreak aboard anti-piracy ship off Africa

3. Dereliction of duty (Korean Navy and COVID)

4. Chinese refined oil imports lead to fall in North Korean gasoline and diesel prices

5. North Korea warns youth against using South Korean slang, says Pyongyang dialect is superior

6. S.Korea's Moon scraps Tokyo trip over 'unacceptable' diplomat remarks

7. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Expresses Regret over Official's 'Sexual Remarks'

8. For North Korean workers, Russia’s Far East remains a windfall for them and for Kim’s regime

9. ‘Historical Distortions’ Test South Korea’s Commitment to Free Speech

10. Could North Korea See a Shift in Its Balance of Power?

11. Beijing sent over 50 defectors in detention back to N. Korea

12. Korea secures 94% of global LNG tanker orders in 1st half

13. China's peninsula engagement

National Security News Contents:

1. Revealed: leak uncovers global abuse of cyber-surveillance weapon

2. Response from NSO Group to the Pegasus Project

3. Military-grade spyware found on journalists and activists' phones: report

4. Special Operations News Update - Monday, July 19, 2021 | SOF News

5. Former SOCOM, CENTCOM commander wants no one left behind in Afghanistan

6. Retired U.S. general: Afghanistan is disintegrating

7. What happened to Pat Tillman’s jersey? Here’s how the last Americans at Bagram Airfield rushed to secure mementos.

8. Former Green Beret, son, get Japan prison terms for Ghosn escape

9. China: Xi Jinping Is About To Make Most Important Strategic Decision Of Our Era – Analysis

10. Not just the money: Ransomware a growing political threat to U.S. interests

11. The Reassuring Data on the Delta Variant

12. Afghanistan withdraws diplomats from Pakistan following alleged kidnapping of ambassador's daughter

13. Pentagon drones ‘8 to 14 times’ costlier than banned Chinese craft

14. Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says

15. Takeaways from the Pegasus Project

16. The Information Technology Counter-Revolution: Cheap, Disposable, and Decentralized

17. Despite the hype, iPhone security no match for NSO spyware

18. Biden-Xi summit coming into view

19. A Straightforward Primer On Critical Race Theory (and Why It Matters)

20. FDD | How Iranian Intelligence Hunts Down Dissidents While Protecting Al-Qaeda

21. FDD | Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey is a chance for my home country to heal

22. 19 Military Athletes to Represent U.S. at Tokyo Olympics

23. U.S. Will Formally Accuse China of Hacking Microsoft

24. Open letter to Senators on Operation Protect Democracy principles