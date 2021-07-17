7/17/2021 Korean and National Security News

Access Korean news HERE.

Access National Security News HERE

Korean News Table of Contents:

1. North Korea says Cuba can "smash" U.S. interference, joining Russia, China, Iran

2. Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner

3. Vice FM Choi calls in Japanese ambassador over his deputy's 'rude' remarks

4. IOC makes South Korea remove banners from Olympic village

5. N. Korea blasts Japan over claim to Dokdo

6. North Korea arrests around 20 trading company heads in latest crackdown on unauthorized trade

7. North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops

8. Welcome aboard Kim Jong Un’s party boat

9. U.S. Will Need to Work With China to Make Progress With North Korea -Official

10. South Koreans now see nation as stronger than North, but more want to reunite: poll

11. Moon Jae-in asks for Vietnam's help in restarting North Korea dialogue

12. Only 2 N.K. defectors arrive in S. Korea in Q2, lowest ever

13. The summer of North Koreans’ discontent

14. Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War

15. Protester rushed to hospital after clash at South Korea THAAD site

National Security news Table of Contents:

1. The Last Commander (General Miller)

2. Mark Milley’s Fight to Stop Trump from Striking Iran

3. Senior Biden officials finding that Covid lab leak theory as credible as natural origins explanation

4. U.S. Offers $10 Million Rewards In Effort To Stop Ransomware Attacks

5. First Woman Completes Training for Elite U.S. Navy Program

6. Biden’s Afghan blunder

7. How the Intelligence Community Can Get Better at Open Source Intel

8. The Road Ahead for Taiwan-US Relations

9. The U.S. Navy's leadership crisis | Opinion

10. G-7’s counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative is welcome, but needs more coherence

11. What Lies Between China’s Nationalism And Growth? – Analysis

12. China missing from itinerary of U.S. diplomat's second Asia tour

13. A good plan would deter China and protect Taiwan — but we don't have one

14. The Geopolitics Of Cuba Unrest – Analysis

15. Facebook catches Iranian spies catfishing US military targets

16. PETA demands Marines stop drinking snake blood in jungle training: A ‘gruesome frat party-like event’

17. Biden’s Cybersecurity Team Gets Crowded at the Top

18. Lawmaker: Special Operations Must Adapt to Gray Zone Conflict

19. The Iraqi Spies Who Helped Defeat ISIS (Book Review)

20. Airborne Assault to Occupy South China Sea Features?

21. The Next War’s ‘Butcher’s Bill’ Will Match WWII’s—Unless the US Adapts, Milley Says