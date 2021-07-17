7/17/2021 Korean and National Security News

Access Korean news HERE.
Korean News Table of Contents:
1. North Korea says Cuba can "smash" U.S. interference, joining Russia, China, Iran
2. Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
3. Vice FM Choi calls in Japanese ambassador over his deputy's 'rude' remarks
4. IOC makes South Korea remove banners from Olympic village
5. N. Korea blasts Japan over claim to Dokdo
6. North Korea arrests around 20 trading company heads in latest crackdown on unauthorized trade
7. North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops
8. Welcome aboard Kim Jong Un’s party boat
9. U.S. Will Need to Work With China to Make Progress With North Korea -Official
10. South Koreans now see nation as stronger than North, but more want to reunite: poll
11. Moon Jae-in asks for Vietnam's help in restarting North Korea dialogue
12. Only 2 N.K. defectors arrive in S. Korea in Q2, lowest ever
13. The summer of North Koreans’ discontent
14. Seoul releases rare footage of Yongsan bombing during Korean War
15. Protester rushed to hospital after clash at South Korea THAAD site
National Security news Table of Contents:
1. The Last Commander (General Miller)
2. Mark Milley’s Fight to Stop Trump from Striking Iran
3. Senior Biden officials finding that Covid lab leak theory as credible as natural origins explanation
4. U.S. Offers $10 Million Rewards In Effort To Stop Ransomware Attacks
5. First Woman Completes Training for Elite U.S. Navy Program
6. Biden’s Afghan blunder
7. How the Intelligence Community Can Get Better at Open Source Intel
8. The Road Ahead for Taiwan-US Relations
9. The U.S. Navy's leadership crisis | Opinion
10. G-7’s counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative is welcome, but needs more coherence
11. What Lies Between China’s Nationalism And Growth? – Analysis
12. China missing from itinerary of U.S. diplomat's second Asia tour
13. A good plan would deter China and protect Taiwan — but we don't have one
14. The Geopolitics Of Cuba Unrest – Analysis
15. Facebook catches Iranian spies catfishing US military targets
16. PETA demands Marines stop drinking snake blood in jungle training: A ‘gruesome frat party-like event’
17. Biden’s Cybersecurity Team Gets Crowded at the Top
18. Lawmaker: Special Operations Must Adapt to Gray Zone Conflict
19. The Iraqi Spies Who Helped Defeat ISIS (Book Review)
20. Airborne Assault to Occupy South China Sea Features?
21. The Next War’s ‘Butcher’s Bill’ Will Match WWII’s—Unless the US Adapts, Milley Says