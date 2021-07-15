7/15/2021 Korean and National Security News and Commentary

Access Korean news HERE.

Korean News Table of Contents:

1. Ri Yong-gil may be North's defense minister

2. North Korea cites sanctions as obstacles to meeting U.N. development goals

3. Nearly Half of North Korea's Population Is Undernourished

4. North Korea Takes UN Hypocrisy to New Heights

5. N.K. media denounces Japan's wartime sexual slavery as war crime with 'no statute of limitations'

6. Tunnel discovery at the DMZ, a monumental achievement by the Far East District

7. Outgoing acting U.S. ambassador says he takes pride in decadeslong service in Korea affairs

8. NSC checks progress in U.S. military base return projects

9. Border-area Army base accounts for most US military COVID-19 cases in South Korea

10. Ri Pyong-chol fired by Kim for negligence

11. South Korea Seeks to Move Up Its Spot in Global Space Race

12. 'Work from home vulnerable to North Korea's cyberattacks'

13. North Hamgyong Province residents receive a week's worth of rice provisions

14. Mongolia and the Korea Conflict

15. North Koreans with COVID-19 symptoms are dying after being released from quarantine facilities

16. Kim Jong-un holidays on luxury party boat as North Koreans face famine and Covid

National Security News Table of Contents:

1. Leon Panetta: The Afghanistan war lessons that we cannot forget

2. Biden’s nominee for Pentagon weapons chief withdraws

3. As Allied Forces Leave Afghanistan, The Taliban Keep Up Its Surge

4. Joint Chiefs chairman feared potential ‘Reichstag moment’ aimed at keeping Trump in power

5. Huge Military Exercise Kicks Off in Australia Amid Tensions with China

6. Pushing Beyond Sex Assault, Gillibrand Faces Resistance to Military Bill

7. Guard training could be cancelled as political fights delay reimbursement for Capitol Hill mission

8. Statement From Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Home General Scott Miller

9. Putting the Sting in the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy: A Vision for the Future of the MAGTF

10. The Uyghur Chronicles: Escaping the Genocide in Xinjiang

11. Biden administration launching operation to help relocate Afghans who helped United States

12. Fact check: Biden's dubious claim that 'the law doesn't allow' Afghan translators to be evacuated to US while they wait for visas

13. The U.S. Surgeon General Is Calling COVID-19 Misinformation An 'Urgent Threat'

14. Mapping the Taliban Offensive in Afghanistan

15. Cuba and Haiti upheaval could mean twin migration crises

16. Opinion | After the Cuba protests, a regime shows its true colors

17. Can the Black Rifle Coffee Company Become the Starbucks of the Right?

18. China-US contest will come down to education

19. What Russia’s National Security Strategy Has to Say About Asia

20. The myth of ethical AI in war

21. Pakistan to Host Afghan Leaders for Peace Talks

22. We need a better defense — and tougher offense — to combat Russia's hacks

23. Philippines Thankful For US Resolve To Defend Manilas South China Sea Claims

24. A Navy Admiral Who Reads 100 Books A Year Reveals The Essence Of Leadership